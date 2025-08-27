Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 11:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / IN-SPACe transfers five Isro technologies to Indian firms for local use

IN-SPACe transfers five Isro technologies to Indian firms for local use

One of the technologies, the Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Multi-Chip Module, developed by SAC, enables the integration of multiple semiconductor chips into a single compact module

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

India's space sector promoter IN-SPACe on Wednesday said it has facilitated the transfer of five technologies developed by ISRO to Indian companies, which could reduce the country's dependence on imports in the related fields.

The tripartite agreements were signed between NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the recipient industries, and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) at its headquarters in Ahmedabad.

The transfers are aimed at driving commercialization, strengthening self-reliance, reducing imports, and enabling wider applications of space technologies in sectors such as automotive, biomedical, and industrial manufacturing, an IN-SPACe statement said.

One of the technologies, the Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Multi-Chip Module, developed by SAC, enables the integration of multiple semiconductor chips into a single compact module.

 

This has been acquired by Voltix Semicon Pvt Ltd, Pune, for biomedical use, particularly in RT-PCR kits requiring high-volume production.

Voltix currently depends on imports for this technology, and the transfer of technology (ToT) will enhance domestic capability and self-reliance, the statement said.

A room-temperature curable adhesive, RTV Silicone Single-Part Adhesive (SILCEM R9), developed by VSSC, has been acquired by Crest Speciality Resins Pvt Ltd, Ahmedabad, for solar panel bonding.

At present, this adhesive is imported, and the ToT will ensure local availability, reduce dependence on imports, and boost indigenization.

"These transfers highlight the growing capability and confidence of Indian industry. While some of these technologies will directly substitute imports, others will unlock applications well beyond the space sector," Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe, said.

Azista Composites Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad received the technology for manufacturing Film Adhesives EFA 1753 and EFA 1752 developed by VSSC.

Ananth Technologies received the technology for the 30W HMC DC-DC Converter developed by URSC, while Pushpak Aerospace received the technology for anodization of 3D-printed Al-10Si-Mg alloy developed by URSC.

"With today's five Technology Transfer Agreements (TTAs), the total number of TTAs executed with industries has reached 98," Rajeev Jyoti, Director, Technical Directorate, IN-SPACe, said.

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

