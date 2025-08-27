Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 10:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Minority affairs ministry adds UMEED portal module to aid women, orphans

Minority affairs ministry adds UMEED portal module to aid women, orphans

The launch of this module marks a forward-looking step in making Waqf administration more people-centric, transparent and digitally enabled, the Ministry of Minority Affairs said

In a significant step toward strengthening inclusive welfare mechanisms, the Ministry of Minority Affairs on Wednesday launched an additional module on the UMEED Portal, which enables widows, divorced women, and orphans to apply for maintenance support from certain Waqf properties.

The new functionality enables widows, divorced women, and orphans to apply for maintenance support from Waqf-alal-aulad properties, in accordance with Rule 8(2) of the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Rules, 2025, framed under a section of the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

In a significant stride toward strengthening inclusive welfare mechanisms, the Ministry of Minority Affairs has launched the additional module on the UMEED Portal, an official statement said.

 

"The system is designed to seamlessly facilitate financial benefits to eligible beneficiaries from the income generated through Waqf-alal-aulad, a special category of endowment created for the benefit of family members and other deserving individuals," it said.

Key features of the module include Aadhaar-based authentication of beneficiary details, online application and approval process managed by respective state/UT Waqf Boards and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of maintenance support to beneficiaries' bank accounts, the statement said.

These features collectively ensure transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the delivery of financial support, eliminating delays and minimising administrative barriers, it said.

This initiative reaffirms the government of India's unwavering commitment to inclusive development and social justice, particularly focusing on the welfare of women and children in minority communities, the statement said.

By leveraging digital tools, the ministry said it aims to empower the most vulnerable, uphold the charitable objectives of Waqf endowments, and modernise Waqf property management in line with good governance principles.

The ministry further said it encourages all stakeholders, including state/UT Waqf Boards and Mutawallis, to ensure wide implementation of this module and to promote awareness among eligible beneficiaries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

