Home / India News / Sonowal outlines $1 trillion maritime growth roadmap at Ambassadors' meet

Sonowal outlines $1 trillion maritime growth roadmap at Ambassadors' meet

The Roundtable was chaired by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal

"India's maritime journey is entering a new chapter...our ports, shipping and logistics ecosystem is becoming more resilient, sustainable and future-ready," the Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister told the gathering.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday urged global partners to view India as a hub for investment and innovation, highlighting the government's $1 trillion maritime investment roadmap.

He was speaking at the Ambassadors' Roundtable Meet organised by the Shipping Ministry as a precursor to the forthcoming India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025, scheduled to be held in Mumbai next month.

"India's maritime journey is entering a new chapter...our ports, shipping and logistics ecosystem is becoming more resilient, sustainable and future-ready," the Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister told the gathering.

Underlining opportunities in India's maritime sector, Sonowal said, "We are working to transform our ports, shipping, and logistics ecosystem into one that is resilient, sustainable, and future-ready, and this opens vast avenues for international collaboration".

 

"These opportunities open up a 1 trillion US dollars maritime investment roadmap, with strong potential for joint ventures in developing ports and cargo terminal operations, multi-modal terminals, maritime services, shipbuilding, ship recycling and ship repairs, green hydrogen hubs, and sustainable shipping solutions."  The event brought together resident Ambassadors and High Commissioners from over 25 countries, along with senior officials, industry leaders, and representatives from multilateral and bilateral institutions.

The Roundtable was chaired by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

The minister emphasised the strategic importance of India's maritime sector in enhancing trade, fostering innovation, and advancing global connectivity.

He reiterated the government's commitment to transforming the maritime sector into a driver of economic growth, sustainability, and international collaboration.

"The power of water is empowering the global society to grow in many aspects of human civilisation. That is why we should explore the power and resources of water, without affecting our ecology and environment. We have to have a sustainable world as a family, with environment, ecology, better climate for a better future," Sonowal said.

A detailed sectoral presentation by R Laxmanan, Joint Secretary, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), provided an overview of the proposed agenda for India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025, showcasing emerging opportunities for international cooperation, private sector participation, and innovation-led growth.

Summarising the deliberation, Sonowal stated that initiatives under India Maritime Week 2025 will provide an important platform to position India as a global maritime hub, while fostering deeper engagement with India's international partners.

India Maritime Week is the ministry's biennial flagship event, bringing together national and international policymakers, investors, and thought leaders to discuss and shape the future of Indian ports and logistics.

The 2025 edition will spotlight India's journey towards maritime excellence through people, infrastructure, and a future-ready vision.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sarbananda Sonowal Maritime Investment

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

