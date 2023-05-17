close

INAS 312 squadron clocks 40,000 hours of operations, says Navy officials

INAS 312 squadron operating P8I aircraft, based at Tamil Nadu's Arakkonam has clocked 40,000 hours, completing a decade of diverse naval operations, officials said on Wednesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: PTI

Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 11:13 PM IST
INAS 312 squadron operating P8I aircraft, based at Tamil Nadu's Arakkonam has clocked 40,000 hours, completing a decade of diverse naval operations, officials said on Wednesday.

The first P8I had landed at INS Rajali on May 15, 2013, with Capt H S Jhajj as the first Commanding Officer, they said.

"INAS 312, popularly known as 'Albatross' has been at the forefront of all naval operations. P8I over the last 10 years has spearheaded operations in all three dimensions - air, surface and sub-surface. The Squadron has been rendering yeoman service, safeguarding national interests being the first responder in the Indian Ocean Region," a senior official of the Navy said.

The Navy also tweeted pictures of the aircraft.

"The INAS 312 squadron operating P8I, has clocked 40,000 hours, as the aircraft complete a decade of diverse naval operations," the official said.

INS Rajali is an Indian naval air station located at Arakkonam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Navy Tamil Nadu

First Published: May 17 2023 | 11:13 PM IST

