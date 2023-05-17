

Some of the other important cases that were heard today are: The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard some important cases during which the court granted the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) time till August 14 to complete its probe into the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani group and asked the market regulator to place on record an updated status report of the probe.



- The court directed the Manipur government to take steps to foster confidence and ensure peace and tranquillity in the ethnic violence-hit state, saying it can ensure that the political executive exercises its power and does not turn a blind eye to the situation. - Giving the lieutenant governor the power to nominate aldermen to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will mean he can destabilise an elected civic body, SC observed and wondered whether these nominations were of so much concern to the Centre.



- Supreme Court judge Sanjay Karol recused himself from hearing a plea filed by the Bihar government challenging a Patna High Court order granting a stay on the caste survey it was conducting. - In a relief to Indian Youth Congress President B V Srinivas, the court granted him interim protection from arrest in a case lodged by an expelled woman leader of the party from Assam accusing him of causing mental agony.

- It refused to stay the Rajasthan High Court order acquitting four men, who were handed down the death penalty by a trial court in the 2008 Jaipur serial blast case. - The apex court adjourned to July 14 the hearing on CBI's plea that challenged a Karnataka High Court order granting an interim stay on the probe into a disproportionate assets case against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar.



- It dismissed a plea challenging the Delhi High Court order that restrained the manufacture and sale of sweet beverage concentrate 'Sharbat Dil Afza' during the pendency of a lawsuit by Hamdard Dawakhana which sells 'Rooh Afza' for alleged trademark infringement. - The court stayed an order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) asking ITC to pay Rs 2 crore to a model as compensation for a faulty haircut at a hotel owned by the conglomerate.



- An additional judge of HC was administered the oath of office, taking the strength of judges in the court to 48. Here are some of the important cases heard by the Delhi High Court:



- The Delhi High Court asked the city police commissioner to take steps to ensure that officers who have carried out the investigation are present in court whenever a related case is taken up for hearing. - The court issued a summons to a Hindi daily and its reporters on a plea by BJP MP Gautam Gambhir seeking directions to the media house to withdraw the alleged defamatory publications in which "false and slanderous" statements were made against him.



- The court asked Twitter to disclose basic subscriber information, including e-mails, IP addresses, and phone numbers, of some of its users who are allegedly sharing clips of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film "Jawan". - It expressed displeasure over civic authorities cutting the carcasses of cattle into pieces before disposing them off and demanded that it be told how the process could be called scientific.

- The high court sought the stand of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on bail pleas by two persons arrested in connection with an alleged conspiracy to undertake terrorist acts in the country.