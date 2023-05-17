close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Constitution bench of SC to pronounce verdict on Jallikattu matter tomorrow

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier defended 'Jallikattu' and informed the apex court that there is no cruelty on the bulls in the state

BS Web Team New Delhi
Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday will deliver its verdict in the Jallikattu case.
According to the ANI report, the apex court will give its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the laws of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra government that allows the bull-taming sport and bullock cart races as well.

The verdict will be pronounced by a five-judge bench which includes Justice KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi, CT Ravikumar, Aniruddha Bose, and Hrishikesh Roy. 
The Tamil Nadu government had earlier defended 'Jallikattu' and informed the apex court that there is no cruelty on the bulls in the state. The state government further added that sporting events like Jalikattu can also be cultural events.

According to the report, the state government said, "This is an incorrect notion that an activity, which is in nature of a sport or entertainment or amusement, cannot have a cultural value."
The top court had asked the state government how the sport is necessary to maintain the native breed of the bulls. It also questioned the state government on whether an animal can be used in sports like Jallikattu.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

Constitution Day: How India's founding document came to make history

Tamil Nadu revenue deficit down 52%, says budget hailing welfare measures

Maharashtra political crisis: CJI Chandrachud refers case to larger bench

Same-sex marriage: Centre files fresh affidavit in SC, seeks states' views

Gaming emerges as top violator as digital scrutiny intensifies: ASCI report

Govt to set up 1,100 farmer producer organisations in cooperative sector

Mandaviya launches plan to enhance capacity building of civil servants

NCPCR member lauds HP govt's Sukhashraya scheme protecting orphan's rights

Health Ministry to put 75 mn with hypertension on standard care by 2025


In an affidavit filed by the Tamil Nadu government, it defended the sport and added that it is not an act of entertainment or amusement but is an event with great historic and religious values.
Jallikattu is organised during Pongal celebrations in the state as thanksgiving for a good harvest, following which the festivals are held in temples, which indicates that the event has great cultural and spiritual significance, the state government stated.

In February 2018, the apex court referred the case to a Constitution Bench on whether the people of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra can conserve the bull-taming sport as their cultural right under Article 29 (1) of the Indian Constitution. 
Topics : Supreme Court Constitution bench BS Web Reports Jallikattu ban Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu government Maharashtra government

First Published: May 17 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Warner Bros' Discovery gears to set up development centre in Hyderabad

Warner Bros studio
2 min read

Google says in compliance with CCI order, pushes ahead with in-app billing

Google
3 min read
Premium

Smashing the glass ceiling from the corner office

Book cover
5 min read

NHPC bags 200MW project worth Rs 1,007.6 cr from Urja Vikas Nigam

Solar panel, solar energy
1 min read

DPIIT takes up startup taxation issue with finance ministry: Secretary

startups
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Police has surrounded my house, arrest imminent, says Imran Khan

Imran Khan
2 min read

Happy that Siddaramaiah is set to become Karnataka CM: Mahadevappa

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

defence
2 min read

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

ultra high net worth individual
3 min read

How net zero renews nuclear power push with small modular reactors

nuclear power plant
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon