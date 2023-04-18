close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

No proposal before govt on capital gains tax, says Income Tax dept

A media report earlier in the day said India is preparing an overhaul of its direct tax law, including changes in capital gains taxes

Press Trust of India
High-salaried employees may reconsider their contributions to Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF).

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 9:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday said there is no proposal before the government on capital gains tax.
The department in a tweet said: "It is clarified that there is no such proposal before the Government on capital gains tax".

A media report earlier in the day said India is preparing an overhaul of its direct tax law, including changes in capital gains taxes.
Following the report, the equity market benchmark Sensex declined 331 during the intra-day trade. It later recovered some losses and closed 183.74 points lower at 59,727.

Also Read

Centre may introduce changes to capital gains tax rules, says report

Capital gains tax should be rationalised; need simpler ITR form: Experts

CBDT to hold high-level meeting to review revenue collection of FY23

Net direct tax collection hits Rs 13.73 trn, 83% of FY23 revised estimate

Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better?

Future wars would need capability of 'seeing', 'striking' first': IAF chief

Pilot suspensions rose 2x in 2022 for violating safety norms: DGCA

UPSC declares NDA, Naval Academy exam 2022 results; here's how to check

Pernod Ricard India to challenge rejection of renewal of sales licence

Jan Aushadhi Kendra interests G20 delegates at Health Working Group meet

Topics : Income tax collection | income tax law | Income-tax

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 8:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon