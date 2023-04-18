UPSC declares NDA, Naval Academy exam 2022 results; here's how to check



Candidates who appeared for the NDA and NA examinations can check and download their results by visiting the official website- upsc.gov.in. According to the data shared, a total of 538 candidates have been qualified on the basis of the Written Examination, which was held on September 4, 2022, and the subsequent interviews that were held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the final result of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022.



Candidates who appeared for the exam must note that the medical exam results were not included while preparing the lists of the results. The results have been declared for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy for the 150th Course and Naval Academy for the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).



According to the official notice, "The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No. III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done, and NOT to UPSC." It is also worth noting that the marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.

Here's how you can download NDA, NA final result 2023:

Go to the official website of UPSC-www.upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the link that reads, "Final result- National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II),2022" under the What's New section

A pdf of the result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

Alternatively, you can