close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UPSC declares NDA, Naval Academy exam 2022 results; here's how to check

Candidates who appeared for the NDA and NA examinations can check and download their results by visiting the official website- upsc.gov.in

BS Trends New Delhi
exam result, result

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 9:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the final result of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022. 
Candidates who appeared for the NDA and NA examinations can check and download their results by visiting the official website- upsc.gov.in. According to the data shared, a total of 538 candidates have been qualified on the basis of the Written Examination, which was held on September 4, 2022, and the subsequent interviews that were held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. 

The results have been declared for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy for the 150th Course and Naval Academy for the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). 
Candidates who appeared for the exam must note that the medical exam results were not included while preparing the lists of the results. 

It is also worth noting that the marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results. 
According to the official notice, "The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No. III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done, and NOT to UPSC."

Also Read

ICAI CA November 2022 PQC-IRM exam postponed; check revised schedule

Kerala Samastha exam results announced: Here's how to check and download

ChatGPT cleared Google interviews but could not clear UPSC exam: Report

TS Inter Exams 2023 to begin today: check every detail with instructions

AP SSC 2023 exam starts today: Check exam dates, instructions, and more

Pernod Ricard India to challenge rejection of renewal of sales licence

Jan Aushadhi Kendra interests G20 delegates at Health Working Group meet

BJP enters MCD mayoral poll race; fields GK councillor Shikha Rai

BVG India bags BOS order for 100 MW solar project of SJVN Green Energy

Milk output projected to grow 6% annually, says Niti Aayog report



Here's how you can download NDA, NA final result 2023:
  • Go to the official website of UPSC-www.upsc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, go to the link that reads, "Final result- National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II),2022" under the What's New section
  • A pdf of the result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout of the same for future reference
Alternatively, you can click here to see full result
Topics : UPSC | Indian Navy | exam results | Indian Army

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 8:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon