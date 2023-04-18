Pilot suspensions rose 2x in 2022 for violating safety norms: DGCA



The number of scheduled flights (domestic and international) in India increased by 32.74 per cent to 1.3 million in 2022, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended the licences of 92 pilots in 2022 for violating safety norms, which was more than double the 2021 figure.



In 2021, the DGCA data reviewed by Business Standard showed a total of 41 suspended licences. This number jumped by 124.39 per cent to 92 in 2022, the data stated. A DGCA official stated that the minimum period of licence suspension in 2022 was one month and the maximum was three years.



According to DGCA data, the number of runway incursions in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 were 40, 25, 15, 35, and 45, respectively. The DGCA official said that the number of “runway incursion” incidents in India was the highest in 2022 in at least five years. When an aircraft, person, or vehicle is in the wrong area of the runway, it can lead to an accident with another aircraft that is either taking off or landing. Such incidents are called “runway incursions”.

