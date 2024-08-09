Independence Day: Change profile pictures to Tricolour, PM Modi to netizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people to make "Har Ghar Tiranga" a memorable mass movement again this year in a post on social media on Friday, as the nation prepares to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15. To celebrate the 78th Independence Day, PM Modi changed his profile picture to the tricolour. He likewise encouraged everybody to share a selfie with the Tiranga on harghartiranga.com. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp It was on 15th August 1947 that India was proclaimed freedom from British colonialism, and the reins of control were given over to the leaders of the country.

PM Modi on tricolour dp: Insights

In his 112th 'Mann Ki Baat' on July 28, Indian PM Modi likewise called upon all Indians to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' to mark Independence Day.

PM wrote takin to X, “As this year’s Independence Day approaches, let’s again make #HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on https://harghartiranga.com”.



Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat declared on Thursday that the third version of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' mission will be held from August 9 to 15 on the eve of the 78th Independence Day.

As this year’s Independence Day approaches, let’s again make #HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on https://t.co/0CtV8SCePz August 9, 2024

Netizens reactions on PM Modi on tricolour profile picture

Soon after PM Modi's appeal via social media, numerous users, including BJP leaders and supporters changed their profile picture to the tricolour.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has also updated his profile picture on X, urging people to do the same. "Do change yours too! Let’s celebrate our Tricolour and strengthen our collective commitment to nation-building," he added.

Hashtags like #HarDPTiranga were used by social media users in their posts to support the Prime Minister’s call for unity on the eve of the Independence Day of India.

BJP on Tiranga yatra

The BJP will hold Tiranga Yatras in each assembly constituency from August 11 to August 13. Floral tributes will be paid to freedom fighters and at war memorials on August 12, 13 and 14.

According to BJP Secretary Taran Chugh, a silent march will be held across all districts on August 14 to commemorate Partition Remembrance Day. On August 13, 14 and 15, the 'Tiranga' (national flag) will be hoisted and flown at all homes and business foundations, "turning the entire country into a sea of saffron, white and green", Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan added.