LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear petition seeking postponement of NEET PG exam today
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Supreme Court will hear the plea today requesting the postponement of the NEET PG 2024 exam, which is currently scheduled for August 11, 2024, with two separate sessions. This decision came after advocate Anas Tanwir brought the matter to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud's attention on Thursday, emphasising the need for an urgent hearing. The petitioners argue that exam candidates are facing logistical challenges due to the short notice provided. The list of allocated cities was only released on July 31, and the specific test center locations, along with admit cards, were made available just on August 8. This leaves candidates with very little time to make necessary travel arrangements to reach their designated exam centers.
The top court will also hear the bail pleas filed by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the Delhi liquor policy case, probed separately by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Sisodia was taken into custody by the CBI in February 2023 and later by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) a month later in connection with the probe into the irregularities in the liquor policy of 2021-22. The SC bench will deliver the verdict on whether Sisodia is entitled to be released on bail, more than 16 months after his arrest in February 2023. The agencies stated that the petition was not maintainable as Sisodia was required to first approach the trial court.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus on taking charge of the interim government in Bangladesh. "My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development," the PM said in a post on X.
9:15 AM
India's first 24x7 grain dispensing machine installed in Mancheswar, Odisha
India's first round-the-clock grain ATM was opened at Mancheswar in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Krushna Chandra Patra, Odisha Minister for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare, said that Annapurti Grain ATMs will be launched in all the districts of the state.
9:12 AM
Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Manish Sisodia's bail pleas today
The top court will pronounce a decision on the bail pleas filed by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi liquor policy case, probed separately by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).
8:57 AM
Supreme Court to hear petition seeking postponement of NEET PG exam today
The top court will hear the plea today requesting the postponement of the NEET PG 2024 exam, which is currently scheduled for August 11, 2024, with two separate sessions.
First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 9:09 AM IST