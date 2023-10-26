close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

8 Navy veterans get death in Qatar, MEA says exploring legal options

The eight former Indian Navy personnel were employees of Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm providing training and related services to Qatar's armed forces

Photo: Pexels

Photo: Pexels

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has called the death penalty handed to eight former Indian Navy personnel by a local court in Qatar on Thursday “deeply shocking”, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) saying that it is exploring all legal options.

“We have initial information that the Court of First Instance of Qatar has today passed a judgment in the case involving eight Indian employees of Al Dahra company. We are deeply shocked by the verdict of death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgment,” the MEA said in a press release. The government is in touch with the family members of the Indians and the legal team, it said.

The eight former Indian Navy personnel were employees of Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm providing training and related services to Qatar’s armed forces. The firm had been accused of being used by Israeli intelligence to garner information on a top secret defence programme in Qatar, Qatari media has reported.

According to the company’s website, its core area of business focuses on defence services and includes procurement and sale of equipment and systems. It provides after-sales support, total supply chain management and support for land forces, marine sector, special task forces, coast guard and police forces.

The Indian personnel had been detained in August 2022 on alleged charges of espionage. However, the Qatari authorities had not revealed the charges framed against them. The Indian embassy in Doha is reported to have first learned about the detention of the veterans in mid-September. They were subsequently granted consular access in October and December.

Since then, their families have been allowed either weekly visits or phone conversations as well. However, their bail pleas have been turned down multiple times. In April, the MEA said India will not put pressure on Qatar or interfere but keep a close watch on the Qatari legal process.

Qatari law unifies the judicial and Sharia judiciaries into one body called the courts, which include the Court of Cassation, the Court of Appeal, and the Court of First Instance. The latter has chambers to consider both civil and criminal cases, according to the country’s Supreme Judicial Council.

Stressing that it was attaching high importance to this case, the MEA said it had been following it closely. “We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities,” it said.

Also Read

'Deeply shocked:' India as 8 former Navy officer get death penalty in Qatar

Over 6,000 posts of Captain, Major ranks vacant in Army: MoS Ajay Bhatt

Thyssenkruppe partners MDL for potential Indian Navy submarine order

Navy chief to present medals at Naval Investiture Ceremony in Visakhapatnam

US Navy ship Salvor arrives at L&T Kattupalli shipyard for repairs

Cash for Query case: Advocate Dehadrai appears before LS Ethics Committee

ED raids premises of Rajasthan Cong president in exam paper leak case

Outreach programme 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' to be launched on Nov 15

Karva Chauth 2023: 6 B-town stars to celebrate their first Karva Chauth

Officials to oversee 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra': I&B secy Apurva Chandra


Due to the confidential nature of proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture, it said.
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Indian Navy Indian Army death penalty Qatar

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon