India elected to UN statistical body for four-year term from January 1

Jaishankar said India's expertise in the field of statistics, diversity and demography has earned it the seat on the UN Statistical Commission

Press Trust of India New Delhi
S Jaishankar

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 11:24 PM IST
India has been elected to the highest statistical body of the UN for a four-year term beginning January 1 next year.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said this on Twitter.

"India elected to the highest UN statistical body for a 4-year term beginning on 1 January 2024! Congrats Team @IndiaUNNewYork for coming through so strongly in a competitive election," he said.

Jaishankar said India's expertise in the field of statistics, diversity and demography has earned it the seat on the UN Statistical Commission.

Topics : United Nations | Statistics | India

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 10:44 PM IST

