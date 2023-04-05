close

Delhi airport emerges as the world's 9th busiest airport in 2022: ACI

In a separate release, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said it is the only airport to figure in the top 10 list from South and South East Asia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi airport

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
Delhi airport has emerged as the ninth busiest airport in the world in 2022 with passenger traffic of more than 5.94 crore, according to Airports Council International (ACI) list.

DIAL is the operator of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.

ACI said the list of top 10 busiest airports in the world for 2022 is topped by Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL, 93.7 million passengers). It is followed by Dallas Fort Worth Airport (DFW, 73.4 million passengers, Denver Airport (DEN, 69.3 million passengers), and Chicago O'Hare Airport (ORD, 68.3 million passengers).

"Airports reinstated in the upper ranks also include Dubai Airport achieving 5th rank (DXB, 66.1 million passengers, +127 per cent), Istanbul Airport reaching 7th position (IST, 64.3 million passengers, +73.8 per cent), followed by London Heathrow Airport, Delhi Airport, and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in the 8th, 9th, and 10th spots, respectively," ACI said in a release on Wednesday.

In a separate release, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said it is the only airport to figure in the top 10 list from South and South East Asia.

"Delhi airport has bettered its ranking from 13th in 2021 and 17th in 2019. Delhi airport witnessed a collective footfall of passenger traffic of over 5.94 crore in 2022 as per the ACI report," it said.

According to ACI, the top 10 airports for total passenger traffic, representing 10 per cent of the global traffic, witnessed a gain of 51.7 per cent from 2021 amounting to 85.9 per cent recovery vis--vis their 2019 results.

ACI noted that preliminary figures indicate that with the resumption of international travel, 2022 global passenger traffic reached close to 7 billion, representing an increase of 53.5 per cent from 2021, or a 73.8 per cent recovery from 2019 results.

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 8:38 PM IST

