Delhi airport emerges as the world's 9th busiest airport in 2022: ACI

Delhi airport has emerged as the ninth busiest airport in the world in 2022 with passenger traffic of more than 5.94 crore, according to Airports Council International (ACI) list.

DIAL is the operator of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.

ACI said the list of top 10 busiest airports in the world for 2022 is topped by Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL, 93.7 million passengers). It is followed by Dallas Fort Worth Airport (DFW, 73.4 million passengers, Denver Airport (DEN, 69.3 million passengers), and Chicago O'Hare Airport (ORD, 68.3 million passengers).

"Airports reinstated in the upper ranks also include Dubai Airport achieving 5th rank (DXB, 66.1 million passengers, +127 per cent), Istanbul Airport reaching 7th position (IST, 64.3 million passengers, +73.8 per cent), followed by London Heathrow Airport, Delhi Airport, and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in the 8th, 9th, and 10th spots, respectively," ACI said in a release on Wednesday.

In a separate release, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said it is the only airport to figure in the top 10 list from South and South East Asia.

"Delhi airport has bettered its ranking from 13th in 2021 and 17th in 2019. Delhi airport witnessed a collective footfall of passenger traffic of over 5.94 crore in 2022 as per the ACI report," it said.

Also Read Delhi airport one of the best, cleanest in Asia Pacific, according to ACI Delhi breaks into league of top ten busiest airports for the first time Delhi international airport among cleanest in Asia-Pacific, says ACI Delhi airport gives real time data on waiting time amid congestion at T3 Delhi airport witnesses chaos, passengers complain about long waiting hours Work for 7,000 acres of land for India Inc starts in Uttar Pradesh I&B ministry, Amazon sign pact to promote India's creative economy India initiates anti-dumping probe into import of Chinese tin plates Sales of residential flats up 20% across 7 cities in January-March Investment bankers get $261.5 mn in Q1 despite fall in deals: Report

According to ACI, the top 10 airports for total passenger traffic, representing 10 per cent of the global traffic, witnessed a gain of 51.7 per cent from 2021 amounting to 85.9 per cent recovery vis--vis their 2019 results.

ACI noted that preliminary figures indicate that with the resumption of international travel, 2022 global passenger traffic reached close to 7 billion, representing an increase of 53.5 per cent from 2021, or a 73.8 per cent recovery from 2019 results.