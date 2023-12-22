Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India Energy Week 2024 to be held in Goa, 35,000 participants expected

The debut edition of IEW was held in early 2023

clean energy, fuel, hydrogen fuel

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government's main energy event, India Energy Week (IEW), is expected to attract over 35,000 participants from more than 100 countries next year in February in Goa, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) said on Friday.

To be held at the ONGC Institute of Petroleum Safety, Health and Environment Management (IPSHEM) in the southern part of the state, the event is expected to see the participation of 350 exhibitors, 400 speakers, and 4,000 delegates, ONGC said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Energy transition, development of a future-ready energy stack, significance of alternate fuels, and the profound impact of localization, regionalization, and globalization on energy-related industrialization will be key areas of discussions at the event, which is expected to see Energy Ministers from other nations attend.

The debut edition of IEW was held in early 2023. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and drew nearly 37,000 attendees from 149 countries, featuring 326 companies in exhibitions, and hosted 315 speakers in over 80 conference sessions.

The event is organized by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI). "The spotlight at IEW 2024 will demonstrate India's intricate energy landscape, characterized by a diverse energy mix, rapid growth in renewable energy, challenges related to energy access, urbanization, and economic development, all within the context of addressing climate change," FIPI Director General Gurmeet Singh said.

Also Read

Centre announces measures to tackle airport congestion ahead of festivals

Steel firms prep for festivals, see demand by auto, consumer goods sectors

Opec+ ambitions for India oil market clash with clean energy goals

Zen Technologies, govt of Goa sign MoU for setting up R&D facility in state

Indian Railways, USAID collaborate on clean and efficient energy solutions

Navi Mumbai Metro records 443,000 passengers in first month since inception

1 death reported as fresh Covid cases rise by 328, active tally nears 3,000

Delhi pollution: Grap stage III re-invoked amid worsening air quality

French President Emmanuel Macron to be chief guest for 2024 Republic Day

Bajrang Punia to return Padma Shri in protest over WFI poll outcome

Topics : Energy Goa festivals clean energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon