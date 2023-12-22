Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

1 death reported as fresh Covid cases rise by 328, active tally nears 3,000

Kerala reported 265 new cases, taking the state's total active caseload to 2,606

Photo: Pexels

Photo: Pexels

Sanket Koul
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 7:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India reported one death as fresh cases rose by 328, taking the number of active cases in the country to 2,997, according to data updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare till Friday morning.

Kerala reported 265 new cases, taking the state’s total active caseload to 2,606. According to ministry figures, Bihar and Chhattisgarh reported their first new case, with 16 states and union territories showing zero active cases. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu crossed the 100 active cases mark for the first time since February.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

22 cases of the new JN.1 Covid sub-variant have been detected by INSACOG till Friday. Of these, 21 cases are being reported from Goa, while one has been found in Kerala.

Speaking on the new sub-variant, V K Paul, Member (Health) at NITI Aayog, said that the scientific community in India is closely investigating the new variant, stressing the need for states to ramp up testing and strengthen their surveillance systems.

Also Read

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

JN.1 outbreak: As new cases rise, 10 things you must know about new variant

Will Covid sub-variant JN.1 bring mask mandates? Here's what experts say

India records 594 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload rises to 2,669

JN.1 outbreak: As new cases rise, 10 things you must know about new variant

Kerala records 265 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

Noida reports first Covid-19 case in months as man tests positive

Number of fresh Covid cases in Singapore jumped to 965 in past week

6 deaths reported as Covid cases rise to 2,669, Kerala tops list: Govt

Topics : Coronavirus Health sector Kerala

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon