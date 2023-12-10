Sensex (0.44%)
India is a role model in human rights, says Vice President Dhankhar

He further observed that "our civilizational ethos and constitutional commitment reflect our deep dedication to respecting, safeguarding, and nurturing human rights which is in our DNA"

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 5:28 PM IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday highlighted the affirmative changes taking place in the country, home to one-sixth of humanity, in the advancement of human rights, asserting its position as a 'Role Model' for the world.
"No part of the globe is so blossoming, prospering with human rights as our country is doing," the vice president said, delivering the keynote address at the Human Rights Day celebrations at Bharat Mandapam.
The Vice President underlined that India's Amrit-Kaal has become its Gaurav-Kaal, primarily due to the "blossoming of human rights and values."
He further observed that "our civilizational ethos and constitutional commitment reflect our deep dedication to respecting, safeguarding, and nurturing human rights which is in our DNA."
Highlighting further, he emphasized, "Bharat serves as an example to the world in nurturing, promoting, and flourishing human rights."
Calling that nurturing of human rights as a 'cornerstone to democracy'; the Vice-President stressed that "Equality before law is an inalienable facet of promoting human rights."
He also appreciated the convergence of all the three organs of the state, namely the Legislature, the Executive and the Judiciary for the fostering of human rights as the "Respect for human rights is embedded in our civilizational ethos & constitution," he added.
Talking about the recent upsurge in the politics of freebies, the Vice-President cautioned that this will lead to distortion of expenditure priority and shall undermine of basic framework of macroeconomic stability as "empowerment of pocket through fiscal grants only increases dependence."
He urged for the empowerment of human minds and human resources and not pockets.
Highlighting that India has been treated unfairly by some global entities, the vice president asked them to delve deep into the nation's performance on human rights and not merely scratch the surface.
He wanted such entities to take note of "India's governance model that is free from corruption, favouritism, nepotism. It's dictated by transparency, accountability and merit."
Referring to transparency and accountable governance as a 'game-changer' for the promotion of human rights especially for the vulnerable sections, the Vice-President underscored that the utilisation of technology in service delivery has also played an instrumental role in fortifying this advancement.

The Vice-President emphasized that the government's affirmative implementation of inclusive policies has liberated millions from poverty's grasp.
This achievement has paved the way for a future enriched with "economic opportunities, access to quality healthcare, and a sound education - the very pillars upon which a robust human rights edifice rests," he highlighted.
In his address, VP cautioned that the "greatest danger to human rights emanates from corruption", underscoring that "corruption and human rights cannot coexist", Dhankhar expressed satisfaction that "this bane of corruption in India for long is now contained."
He further asserted, "There is now in place a governance mechanism that provides no room for nepotism, favouritism and promotion. Corruption has been neutralised in power corridors."
During the event, the Vice-President also released NHRC publications namely NHRC Annual Hindi Journal- Manav Adhikaar Nayi Dishayein, NHRC Annual English Journal and Forensic Science and Human Rights.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jagdeep Dhankar Human Rights

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 5:28 PM IST

