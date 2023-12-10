Sensex (0.44%)
'Will try to delete forged names from NRC list': Assam Chief Minister Sarma

The Assam Chief Minister made this statement at the time when there was an allegation that a large number of people's names were enrolled in the NRC list by forgery

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 3:56 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the government is planning to delete the names of those who had got their names enrolled in the list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam by forgery.
"We are gradually making a big plan that those who enrolled their names in the NRC by making forgery, we will try to delete those names from the NRC list by bringing the forgery into light. For this, we have started to talk with the experts," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The Assam Chief Minister made this statement at the time when there was an allegation that a large number of people's names were enrolled in the NRC list by forgery.
The Assam Chief Minister on Sunday attended the Swahid Diwas programme at Swahid Smarak Khetra, Paschim Boragaon in Guwahati.
In Assam, December 10 is marked as Swahid Diwas (Martyrs' Day) to mark the death of Khargeswar Talukdar, the first person who was killed in the Assam Movement in 1979 in Bhabanipur.
"Today is December 10 and the first martyr of the Assam Movement Khargeswar Talukdar who had sacrificed his life for the community. I pay my homage on behalf of the Assamese community to Khargeswar Talukdar and 860 other martyrs of the Assam Movement," Himanta Biswa Sarma added.
Assam Ministers Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, MP Pabitra Margherita and other government officials were also present on the occasion.
"On Swahid Diwas, we bow down to the great martyrs of the Assam Movement. Their sacrifice in this heroic movement preserved our diverse and unique culture. Their passion and dedication will always illuminate our path," CM Himanta said.
All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) President Badruddin Ajmal blamed Congress for the problems faced by the public due to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in the state.
Badruddin Ajmal, a Lok Sabha MP from Assam's Dhubri constituency said that it is due to Congress that many people in the state are getting labelled as 'Bangladeshis'.
"But we are not Bangladeshi, who built the detention camp here, it was Congress, who had created the NRC problem, it was Congress. It is Congress who put Bangladeshi tag on our foreheads," Badruddin Ajmal said at a party meeting held in Assam's Dhubri district on Saturday.

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 3:56 PM IST

