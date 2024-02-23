'India is the world's emerging democratic superpower,' says Tony Abbott

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott heaped praise on India, calling the nation the world's emerging democratic superpower and saying that India, right now, is roaring down the runway to a full economic takeoff.

Abbott said that the relationship between India and Australia is a very strong one, and added that the great thing about doing business with India is that no one is going to suddenly stop the trade for capricious reasons.

While speaking to ANI, Abbott said, "The relationship at present. It's a very strong relationship, and it's getting stronger all the time...India is, as I keep saying, the world's emerging democratic superpower. I think right now India is roaring down the Runway to a full economic takeoff. You only have to look at the way infrastructure is being built in all of India's major cities to know that."

On the vandalisation of Hindu temples in Australia, Abbott said that he is conscious of the fact and it is done by a tiny minority.

"It is a solid relationship and getting stronger all the time. Yes, I am conscious of the fact that there has been a bit of graffiti and other ugly defacements of temples, but I think this is just by a tiny minority... It's been a little bit of disagreement inside the Australian-Indian community rather than any difficulty between Australia as a whole and our Indian immigrants," he emphasised.

Various Hindu temples were reportedly vandalised in Australia in the recent past.

India condemned the incidents of vandalism at Hindu temples in Australia, saying the matter has been raised with the Australian government in Canberra.

New Delhi also sought an expeditious investigation to nail the perpetrators.

Abbott also stated that India, currently, is a far more business-friendly place than it was a decade ago.

"The great thing about doing business with India is that no one is going to suddenly stop the trade for capricious reasons. The great thing about investing in India is no one is going to suddenly nationalise your investment or prevent you from taking profits from out of the country," Abbott told ANI.

"India is a wonderful place to do business. Today, India is a far more business-friendly place than it was a decade ago..." he said.

Notably, India and Australia have several commonalities, which serve as a foundation for closer cooperation and multifaceted interaction. The two countries cooperate in various multilateral forums.

India and Australia have commercial ties dating back to the 18th century, and the Defence Cooperation between India and Australia has also expanded significantly in recent years.