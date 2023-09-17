close
IND vs AUS ODIs: Smith, Starc, Maxwell return to Australia 18-man squad

Top-order batter Travis Head missed out after suffering a fracture on his left hand in South Africa and has been replaced by Matthew Short, who is yet to make his ODI debut.

Australia cricket team

Australia cricket team

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 5:06 PM IST
Australia have announced their 18-member squad for the three-match One Day International (ODI) series, starting September 24,  against India. Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc made a comeback in Australia squad. 

The trio were nursing injuries and missed their recent tour of South Africa.
 
Top-order batter Travis Head missed out after suffering a fracture on his left hand in South Africa and has been replaced by Matthew Short, who is yet to make his ODI debut.
Aaron Hardie, Tim David and Michael Neser also missed out, while all-rounder Ashton Agar is on paternity leave.
While pacer Spencer Johnson retains his place, Marnus Labuschagne also finds himself in the squad, having scored an unbeaten 80 and 124 in the opening two ODIs against the Proteas.
 
The three ODIs will be played in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot on September 24, 28 and October 1, respectively before the ODI World Cup, starting October 5.
Australia squad for India ODIs: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wk), Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

