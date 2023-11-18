India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale





Check India vs Australia final full scorecard in World Cup 2023 India cricket team led by Rohit Sharma eyes history when they take on Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final at Narendra Modi Stadium, formerly Motera Stadium, on Sunday (November 19). If India sail past the might of Australia, who revived their campaign after two back-to-back defeats, then Rohit will etch his name in the history books, becoming only the third Indian captain to lift the World Cup.

But before D-day comes to the fore, fans seek revenge for the 2003 India vs Australia final when Ricky Ponting's men denied captain Sourav Ganguly a chance to add a coveted trophy to his cabinet.

With odds favouring Team India leading into the World Cup 2023 final, let's take a look at unreal similarities between the two summit clashes.

India on a 10-match winning streak like the Aussies in 2003

India have shown immense clarity during their 2023 World Cup campaign with their team combination and intent at the start of the innings. They slumped to 5-3 in their first match itself but still registered a comprehensive win, courtesy of charismatic batting by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Going forward, India didn't drop a game like the Aussies. Notably, during the 2003 campaign, Australia also lost cheaply against Pakistan, but Andrew Symonds' powerful century (143) helped them to post 310 and eventually won the match by 82 runs.





2023 World Cup full coverage Australia didn't look back after that and registered 11 wins in that tournament. Cut to 2023, India eye their 11th victory as they are gearing for the final on Sunday.

The two Rahuls and their wicket-keeping

While Sourav Ganguly forced Rahul Dravid to take the wicket-keeping gloves for the 2003 World Cup, KL Rahul chose to take the role behind the stumps, given the opening slot was already occupied. The reason may be different, but the reality is the two Rahuls did their designated job with utmost honesty.





And such is the numbers stacked ahead of the 2023 World Cup IND vs AUS final that KL too have 16 dismissals by his name.



Dravid slammed 318 runs in 11 matches in 2003, and Rahul scored 386 runs in 10 games in 2023. Another similarity between two Rahuls, 20 years apart, is that both donned the vice-captaincy job for the team. Dravid played a role in 16 dismissals during the 2003 World Cup campaign.

An Indian is leading run-scorer in both World Cups

In 2023, like 2003, an Indian batter is at the top of the batting charts. With one game remaining, Virat Kohli leads the 2023 World Cup with 711 runs, surpassing the record set by Sachin Tendulkar in 2003 (673 runs).

The third for India this time, the third for Aussies in 2003

After an incredible campaign, the 2003 Australian team, captained by the legendary Ricky Ponting, won their third World Cup, demonstrating their dominance on the biggest platform. Now, if India win the grand finale in 2023, Rohit Sharma's men could potentially duplicate this achievement by winning their own third World Cup.