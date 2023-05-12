close

India logs 1,280 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 18,009

The death toll has climbed to 5,31,753 with 12 fatalities which includes those reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 10:09 AM IST
India has recorded 1,580 fresh Covid infections, while the active cases have come down to 18,009 from 19,613, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Friday.

The country's tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,76,599).

The death toll has climbed to 5,31,753 with 12 fatalities which includes those reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77 per cent, the ministry said, adding the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,28,417, while the case fatality rate was at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Coronavirus Tests Coronavirus Vaccine

First Published: May 12 2023 | 10:09 AM IST

