close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India logs 12,193 fresh Covid-19 infections, active cases up to 67,556

The active cases account for 0.15 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
covid, coronavirus, corona

Photo: ANI | Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has recorded 12,193 fresh COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, with the number of active cases of the infection going up to 67,556, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 5,31,300 with 42 more fatalities, including 10 reconciled by Kerala, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4,48,81,877.

The active cases account for 0.15 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,42,83,021, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines have so far been administered to people across the country.

Also Read

H3N2 influenza: Symptoms, spread, prevention, what do experts say?

4 patients admitted with H3N2 influenza virus in Mumbai, says BMC

Centre raises alarm over increase in Covid positivity rate in some states

Jharkhand reports first case of H3N2, five fresh cases of Covid-19

Japan reports highest single-day Covid-19 deaths amid 8th wave of pandemic

LIVE: India logs 12,193 fresh Covid infections, active cases up to 67,556

Top Headlines: RIL logs highest ever profit, Pichai's pay soars and more

Satyapal Malik called by CBI in J-K insurance case on April 27-28

India can emerge as key player in global technical textiles market: Goyal

Delhi University a great institution, part of India's development: Puri

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus India corona

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 10:04 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Over 400 killed, 3500 injured in Sudan's deadly clashes: Health Ministry

Photo: ANI/Twitter
1 min read

Top Headlines: RIL logs highest ever profit, Pichai's pay soars and more

Top Headlines: RIL logs highest ever profit, Pichai's pay soars and more
2 min read

Satyapal Malik called by CBI in J-K insurance case on April 27-28

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
2 min read

Canada provides new military aid package for Ukraine amid war with Russia

Ukraine, russia war
1 min read

Air India pilot body calls revised terms, conditions of service 'illegal'

Air India building
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

CBI asks Satya Pal Malik to answer queries related to insurance 'scam'

Satya Pal Malik
1 min read

With $100 bn in 2022, India biggest recipient of money from overseas

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Russian arms sales to India stall due to fears over sanctions from US

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

PM Narendra Modi reviews security situation in violence-hit Sudan

PM Modi
2 min read

Celebrating Sachin's avalanche of milestones as he turns 50 on April 24

Sachin Tendulkar
7 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon