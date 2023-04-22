close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Satyapal Malik called by CBI in J-K insurance case on April 27-28

This comes days after the former Governor had alleged an insurance scam involving Reliance General Insurance in J-K

ANI Politics
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 9:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former J-K Governor Satyapal Malik on Friday said that he has been called by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for giving clarification regarding the alleged insurance scam in Jammu and Kashmir.

"CBI has asked me to come to their Delhi office to give clarification regarding the alleged insurance scam in J-K on April 27 or 28," Malik said.

This comes days after the former Governor had alleged an insurance scam involving Reliance General Insurance in J-K. He had also alleged the involvement of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ram Madhav in the matter.

Responding to Malik's allegations, Ram Madhav on April 13 had sent a legal notice to Malik demanding a public apology from him within 48 hours.

Madhav stated that the claim made by Malik are baseless, disgraceful, and utter falsehood. This is nothing but an attempt to influence, albeit maliciously, an ongoing CBI investigation into the matter related to Hydel Power Project.

Madhav through legal notice stated, "Malik made untrue and defamatory statements to stay relevant in a political circle".

Also Read

2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD

Structure of insurance laws to be altered with proposed amendments: Experts

LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms

Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO

LIC may look at composite licence post amendment in Insurance Laws

India can emerge as key player in global technical textiles market: Goyal

Delhi University a great institution, part of India's development: Puri

Southern states may lose seats in parliament: Jairam on India population

Delhi govt to widely publicise its welfare schemes for city labourers

Weekend Bites: Cook serves his own India recipe, and the wailing over ticks

"You (Malik) the addressee are well known in the political circles, however, lately owing your fading popularity and relevance, and to stay relevant in the social life of this country, for the sake of gathering public attention through sensationalism you have made certain untrue, defamatory, and incriminating statements on the said YouTube channel in an interview on 08.04.2023 in conspiracy with the interviewer of a Youtube channel," the notice stated.

Madhav also sought immediate issuance of an open and public apology from Malik within 48 hours of receipt of this Notice, for the mental agony and harassment faced by him.

A legal notice sent through Advocate Ayush Anand stated, "Malik deliberately and Maliciously conspired to defame my client Ram Madhav."

It added, "In a conspiracy to defame my client the editors and interviewer have deliberately and maliciously defamed my client by imputing his involvement in some health insurance scheme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CBI Jammu and Kashmir Reliance Insurance

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 9:14 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Canada provides new military aid package for Ukraine amid war with Russia

Ukraine, russia war
1 min read

Joe Biden 2024 splits Democrats but most would back him: AP-NORC poll

Biden
7 min read

US bank deposits fall $76.2 bn, led by large institutions: Fed data

US dollar
3 min read

Delhi University a great institution, part of India's development: Puri

Delhi University. Photo: Facebook
2 min read

Southern states may lose seats in parliament: Jairam on India population

Jairam Ramesh
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

CBI asks Satya Pal Malik to answer queries related to insurance 'scam'

Satya Pal Malik
1 min read

With $100 bn in 2022, India biggest recipient of money from overseas

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Russian arms sales to India stall due to fears over sanctions from US

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

PM Narendra Modi reviews security situation in violence-hit Sudan

PM Modi
2 min read

Celebrating Sachin's avalanche of milestones as he turns 50 on April 24

Sachin Tendulkar
7 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon