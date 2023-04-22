Top Headlines: RIL logs highest ever profit, Pichai's pay soars and more

Also Read

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

Top headlines: MPC meet, Tim Cook in India & end of free Twitter blue tick

Twitter Blue 'verification' rolled out in India, to cost Rs 719 per month

Have a Twitter blue tick? Buy a Blue subscription or lose it from April 1

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

Satyapal Malik called by CBI in J-K insurance case on April 27-28

India can emerge as key player in global technical textiles market: Goyal

Delhi University a great institution, part of India's development: Puri

Southern states may lose seats in parliament: Jairam on India population