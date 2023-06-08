India logs 199 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 2,687

India has logged 199 new coronavirus infections while the
active cases have dipped to 2,687 from 2,831, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The death toll has climbed to 5,31,886 with two deaths reported in the last 24 hours the data updated at 8 am stated.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,92,293).
The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,57, 720 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
