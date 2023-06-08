close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India logs 199 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 2,687

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,57, 720 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
covid, corona, coronavirus

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 9:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has logged 199 new coronavirus infections while the

active cases have dipped to 2,687 from 2,831, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,31,886 with two deaths reported in the last 24 hours the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,92,293).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,57, 720 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read

Magnolia tree bark compound inhibits Covid-19 reproduction: Study

India reports 440 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 3,294

India logs 173 new coronavirus infections; active tally declines to 2,670

India records 188 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally drops to 2,554

India records 80 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 1,848

Sec 144 imposed in Kanpur after gangster killed in Lucknow court firing

Gyanvapi mosque case main petitioner seeks permission for euthanasia

Top headlines: TCS defies tech-sector inertia, India's final call on IPEF

Oil marketing companies likely to cut petrol-diesel prices: Report

LIVE: Gujarat, Mumbai, Goa brace themselves as VSC Biparjoy intensifies

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine corona

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 9:48 AM IST

Latest News

View More

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
2 min read

Sebi likely to change rules to track investments in PE and VC funds

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Gyanvapi mosque case main petitioner seeks permission for euthanasia

euthanasia
3 min read

Most Popular

Govt raises kharif paddy MSP by 7%; largest hikes for moong and groundnut

paddy
4 min read

Cabinet approves Rs 5,452 cr metro line from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City

A passenger wearing face mask takes a train at a Delhi metro train station, on the first day of the restart of their operations, amidst the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters
4 min read

Around 35% of Rs 2,000 currency notes deposited or exchanged so far

Money, Rs 2000, 200 notes, Rupees
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon