close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Top headlines: TCS defies tech-sector inertia, India's final call on IPEF

Business Standard brings you top news at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 8:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

TCS defies tech-sector inertia: Top execs see salary hikes in FY23
At a time when salaries of the top management of India’s two largest information technology (IT) services have seen erosion, the leadership at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has seen just the opposite.
Rajesh Gopinathan, who stepped down from the role of chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of TCS — India’s largest IT services firm — saw his total remuneration go up 13.17 per cent for 2022-23 (FY23). He received a total package of Rs 29.16 crore. Read more...
Govt's 20% TCS policy unfair on domestic operators: Travel agents

Domestic travel agents (DTA) are up in arms against the fin­ance ministry for creating a “non level-playing” field favouring overseas travel companies (such as tour operators and online aggregators) which, they say, will risk the viability of local businesses and make customers prefer the former. In the last Budget, the Union finance ministry announced that the tax collected at source (TCS) on foreign remittances, including international bookings and tour packages, would be raised sharply from 5 per cent to 20 per cent from July 1. Overseas debit and credit card spends (on most items except education and healthcare) would also come under the new rule. This, DTAs say, provided them with a level playing field with overseas travel service players. Read more...
Byju's schedules call for lenders to discuss loan amendment proposal

Also Read

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

Top Headlines: IPEF deal on supply chains in Detroit, GDP preview and more

Top headlines: G20 in J&K, RBI to meet PSB directors, $ at Rs 91 in Hawala

TCS defies tech-sector inertia: Top execs see salary hikes in FY23

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

Oil marketing companies likely to cut petrol-diesel prices: Report

LIVE: Gujarat, Mumbai, Goa brace themselves as VSC Biparjoy intensifies

Why the road to Modi's ambitious Make-in-India goal runs through China

India train crash shows importance of getting infrastructure basics right

Oppn meet on June 23 in Patna; Rahul, Kharge, Mamata among those to attend


Byju’s reached out to a broad group of lenders after it elected to skip an interest payment on its dollar loan amid escalating tensions with its creditors, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The company scheduled a call for lenders on Monday to discuss an amendment proposal, the people said, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Details of the proposal will be shared ahead of the call, they added. Read more...
Around 35% of Rs 2,000 currency notes deposited or exchanged so far

The withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes, which started from May 23, gathered pace with around 35 per cent of such notes being either deposited or exchanged thus far, top central banking sources told Business Standard.
There were 1.81 billion pieces of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as on March 31, comprising 1.3 per cent of total circulation in volume terms. Read more...

To join or not? India yet to take a final call on IPEF trade pillar
India will soon take a final call on joining the trade pillar of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) amid growing feelings within the government that it may be losing out on shaping the negotiations with its ‘observer’ status.
India pulled out of the IPEF’s trade pillar-related negotiations in September last year, citing it was unclear what benefits member countries, including India, would derive from the negotiations. Read more...

Topics : TCS Tech sector Byju's

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 8:54 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Byju's lenders, their advisers weigh options after missed interest payment

Byju’s
2 min read

Top headlines: TCS defies tech-sector inertia, India's final call on IPEF

Photo: PTI
3 min read

India's inflation has likely cooled to a 20-month low in May: Poll

Inflation
2 min read

Most Popular

Govt raises kharif paddy MSP by 7%; largest hikes for moong and groundnut

paddy
4 min read

Cabinet approves Rs 5,452 cr metro line from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City

A passenger wearing face mask takes a train at a Delhi metro train station, on the first day of the restart of their operations, amidst the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters
4 min read

Mumbai costliest city to live for expatriates in India: Mercer Report

CST Mumbai
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon