LIVE: Gujarat, Mumbai, Goa brace themselves as VSC Biparjoy intensifies

Catch live updates from across the globe here

Image
Cyclone Sitrang

Representative Image (ANI)

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials here, Biparjoy, the first storm brewing in the Arabian Sea this year, is likely to cause wind gusts of 40 to 50 kmph in coastal districts in the coming days and also bring light rains in parts of the state. Fishermen in Gujarat have been warned not to venture into the Arabian sea till June 14. The cyclone is likely to cause light rains in Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions between June 9 and 11, an IMD official said.
Gujarat Cyclone IMD Indian monsoon

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 8:30 AM IST

