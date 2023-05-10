close

India logs 2,109 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 21,406

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,21,781, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent

India has recorded 2,109 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases have come down to 21,406 from 22,742, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,74,909).

The death toll climbed to 5,31,722 with eight fatalities which includes those reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

At 21,406, the active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,21,781, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 10 2023 | 9:55 AM IST

