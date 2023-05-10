close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Vaishnaw discusses India Stack, 'Make-in-India' with Sundar Pichai

Union Minister for Communications and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday met Google CEO Sundar Pichai at Google Headquarters and held a discussion on India Stack and 'Make-in-India'

ANI US
Pichai

Pichai

3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 6:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister for Communications and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday met Google CEO Sundar Pichai at Google Headquarters and held a discussion on India Stack and 'Make-in-India' program.

Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted, "Met @sundarpichai at the @Google HQ. Good discussion on India Stack and Make in India program."

Responding to Vaishnaw's tweet, Sundar Pichai thanked the minister for visiting Googleplex. He tweeted, "Thank you for taking the time to visit us at the Googleplex, Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw. Enjoyed discussing the many ways we're working together on India's digital transformation, and the opportunities ahead."

Earlier in December, Sundar Pichai highlighted the investments in AI that the company shared at Google for India event to make India's digital economy more inclusive, helpful, and safe by introducing a multimodal AI model that covers 100+ Indian languages, ML-powered bilingual search results pages (launching in India first), support for a new centre for responsible AI at IIT Madras.

Speaking at the 8th edition of the Google for India event, with Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Communications and Electronics and Information Technology in attendance, Pichai said, "It is easy to build something which scales across the entire country and this is the opportunity that India has. There's no better moment to do a startup, even though we are working through a macro-economic situation right now."

"It's always special to come back to India, and this trip is significant as it's my first visit back since the pandemic. As we come out of it, there's a sense of optimism about the country's future and the role technology can play to improve lives," he added.

Also Read

Google to unlock new experiences in Search and beyond: Sundar Pichai

Cut 20% jobs at Alphabet, key investor Christopher Hohn tells Sundar Pichai

India is a part of me, says Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

YouTube Shorts now averaging over 50 bn daily views: Sundar Pichai

Google-parent Alphabet links more of CEO Sundar Pichai's pay to performance

Voting begins for Assembly bypoll in Suar, Chhanbey seats in Uttar Pradesh

India renews call for chipmakers as Anil Agarwal's $19 billion plan drags

LIVE: PTI worker killed, 6 injured in firing at Pakistan protest rally

Top headlines: HC upholds verdict favouring RIL, Go First insolvency & more

Hyderabad witnesses rare celestial phenomenon called Zero Shadow Day

In December, Google CEO Sundar Pichai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it is inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under his leadership. Pichai said he looked forward to continuing strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance open internet that works for all.

"Thank you for a great meeting today PM @narendramodi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all, Pichai said in a tweet.

In December, Sundar Pichai also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed India's digital transformation and global strategic developments.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar said, "Great to meet CEO, @Google and Alphabet, @sundarpichai today afternoon. Discussed India's digital transformation and global strategic developments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sundar Pichai Make in India

First Published: May 10 2023 | 8:39 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Saudi Arabia to reopen embassy in Syria as diplomatic relations improve

Saudi Arabia crude oil
3 min read

21 dead from wildfire in Russia's Ural Mountains; death toll may rise

Representative Image
2 min read

Voting begins for high-stakes Karnataka elections, 2,615 candidates in fray

Polling officials, VVPATs, voting
4 min read

Hyderabad witnesses rare celestial phenomenon called Zero Shadow Day

Zero Shadow Day
3 min read

Imran Khan to be presented at Police Lines Headquarters in H11 in Islamabad

Imran Khan
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Cheetah from Africa dies in Kuno National Park, 3rd fatality in 42 days

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

LIVE: Minister Nasar dropped, TRP Raja inducted in TN Cabinet Reshuffle

Russia may ease norms for Indian dairy imports
1 min read

Municipal Corporations on WhatsApp: Know cities, services, and how it works

WhatsApp
3 min read

Apple partner Foxconn buys land in Bengaluru to expand production in India

Foxconn Technology Group
2 min read
Premium

Wheat procurement up 42%, Madhya Pradesh extends sale window

Wheat
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon