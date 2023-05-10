close

LIVE: PTI worker killed, 6 injured in firing at Pakistan protest rally

BS Web Team New Delhi
Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan burn tires during a protest to condemn the arrest of their leader, Hyderabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Pakistan's anti-graft agents on Tuesday arrested former Prime Minister Khan as he

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 8:00 AM IST
One Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker was killed and six others were injured on Tuesday in a firing incident at a protest rally in Quetta. Supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan blocked the main Quetta Airport Road to protest against his arrest. A firing incident took place in the PTI rally, The Express Tribune reported citing a senior police officer who requested anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Indian Security forces on Wednesday morning launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) following movement of "suspected people" in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch town, sources said.

Some locals noticed suspicious movement of some armed people in Poonch town, they said.

First Published: May 10 2023 | 8:07 AM IST

