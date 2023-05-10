LIVE: PTI worker killed, 6 injured in firing at Pakistan protest rally



Indian Security forces on Wednesday morning launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) following movement of "suspected people" in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch town, sources said.

One Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker was killed and six others were injured on Tuesday in a firing incident at a protest rally in Quetta. Supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan blocked the main Quetta Airport Road to protest against his arrest. A firing incident took place in the PTI rally, The Express Tribune reported citing a senior police officer who requested anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.