India logs 2,961 Covid-19 cases, active infections down to 30,041

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent, the ministry said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 10:00 AM IST
India recorded 2,961 Covid infections in a day while active cases dipped to 30,041 from 33,232 a day earlier, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,659 with 17 fatalities, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Following the new cases, the country's Covid infection tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,67,250).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,05,550 and active cases now comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent, the ministry said.

According to the health ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

LIVE: India logs 2,961 Covid-19 cases, active infections down to 30,041

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus India

First Published: May 06 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

LIVE: India logs 2,961 Covid-19 cases, active infections down to 30,041

