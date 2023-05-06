close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Arrested DRDO scientist was in touch with Pakistani agent since 2022: ATS

Pradeep M Kurulkar who had been honey-trapped by the woman agent was arrested under the Official Secrets Act by the Maharashtra ATS

ANI General News
arrest

Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 3:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior scientist Pradeep Kurulkar of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) who was arrested for allegedly sharing confidential information with a Pakistani intelligence agent was in contact with her since 2022, according to sources from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS)

Pradeep M Kurulkar who had been honey-trapped by the woman agent was arrested under the Official Secrets Act by the Maharashtra ATS, following which a court there remanded him in the ATS custody till May 9.

Sources said, "Kurulkar had been communicating with the agent via WhatsApp voice messages and video calls since September 2022."

"ATS has seized several electronic devices like mobile phones, laptops etc from Kurulkar and has been sent for forensic detailing. Kurulkar had deleted some of the WhatsApp chats with the PIO girl," the sources added.

Further probe is being done by the ATS Pune team.

"The scientist had been removed as the Laboratory Director after our probe found that he was found indulging in leaking sensitive information," a senior DRDO official told ANI.

Also Read

DRDO CEPTAM Result 2023 is out now on drdo.gov.in, Know how to check here

Arrested DRDO scientist was in touch with Pakistani agent since 2022: ATS

Talks to produce LCA engines indigenously underway: DRDO chairman

DRDO developing critical defence components indigenously: Chairman

Godrej Aerospace to manufacture 8 modules of DRDO turbojet engine

LIVE: King Charles enthronement 'interesting moment' for India, says envoy

India's democracy 'most functional' on any global parameters: V-P Dhankhar

CBIC to conduct two-month-long special drive to curb ITC fraud menace

Career pivot for Indians simpler than 20 years ago: LinkedIn survey

17 IAF flights, five sorties of Navy ships rescue 3,862 Indians from Sudan

"The agency had launched a probe against Purulkar after receiving inputs from other agencies about his activities online," he added.

"He had been attached to some office and we had already taken action against him," the official added.

Officials said the agency is still carrying out an investigation into the issue and also sensitising its officials against indulging in any such activities on social media.

Kurulkar was an 'Outstanding Scientist' (equivalent to Lieutenant General in Army) while heading the Research & Development Establishment (Engineers) laboratory in Pune as its director.

Responding to the development, Maharashtra ATS said the scientist was found to have had contact with the operatives of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI through social media via WhatsApp messages, voice calls, and video.

The ATS said despite holding a responsible position, the scientist allegedly misused his post, thereby compromising on sensitive government secrets, which could pose a threat to national security if it falls into the hands of the enemy nation.

A case has been filed against the scientist under Section 1923 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 and other relevant sections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DRDO Pakistan-India ATS

First Published: May 06 2023 | 9:44 AM IST

Latest News

View More

UN experts warn Taliban restrictions on women may amount to femicide

The Taliban
2 min read

Former US Prez Donald Trump's video deposition in rape lawsuit made public

Donald Trump
2 min read

Iran expels four Azerbaijani diplomats in a 'retaliatory' response

Iran
1 min read

Biden appoints Indian-American Neera Tanden as his Domestic Policy Advisor

Neera Tanden, Joe Biden's Domestic Policy Advisor
3 min read

ED acting on 'malafide' FIR related to 10-yr-old case: Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance CEO, V P Nandakumar
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Railways orders closure of last printing presses in digital push

Railways
4 min read

Coal to dominate India power mix until 2030 despite record renewables push

coal
3 min read

CBIC to conduct two-month-long special drive to curb ITC fraud menace

cbic
2 min read

UP govt onboards IIM-Lucknow for start-up boost among rural youth

startups
2 min read

Unlikely weather in the north hits AC, ice cream, soft drink business

rains
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon