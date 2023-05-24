India logs 552 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 6,591

India has recorded 552 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have decreased to 6,591 from 7,104, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,849 with six deaths which includes three fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,87,891).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to



4,44,49,451 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read India logs 173 new coronavirus infections; active tally declines to 2,670 India records 188 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally drops to 2,554 India reports 440 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 3,294 India records 80 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 1,848 Coronavirus: Study sheds light on origins of SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron Soon, retailers may get restricted from asking for your phone numbers Law-firm Dentons grows in India as Baker McKenzie, others weigh new rules India Caucus urges McCarthy to invite Modi for US Congress' joint session Biden getting requests for Modi's state dinner invite shows excitement: WH Australia will establish new Consulate General in Bengaluru, says Albanese