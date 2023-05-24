close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Australia will establish new Consulate General in Bengaluru, says Albanese

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the opening of the new Australian Consulate General in an Indian city, Bengaluru

ANI Pacific
Anthony Albanese, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, (PHOTO: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 9:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday announced the opening of the new Australian Consulate General in an Indian city, Bengaluru, and said that this will help in connecting the country's businesses to India's booming digital and innovation ecosystem.

Addressing a joint press conference in Sydney, Australia, PM Albanese said, "I'm pleased to announce the establishment of a new Australian Consulate General in Bengaluru, which will help connect Australian businesses to India's booming digital and innovation ecosystem. And I welcome India's plans for a consulate general in Brisbane."

"The Bengaluru establishment will be the fifth diplomatic presence that is there in India from Australia. I want to thank you again, Prime Minister Modi for visiting and receiving such a warm welcome here. And I look forward to returning to India in September for the G 20 leaders summit," he added.

After exchanging the MoUs on mobility, migration, and green hydrogen task force, PM Modi and the Australian PM addressed the press conference in Australia.

The Australian PM also spoke about his meeting with PM Modi in a year. He said that this is the sixth meeting with PM Modi in a year.

He also talked about the Quad Summit, which took place in Japan's Hiroshima on the sidelines of the Group of Seven or G7 Summit.

Also Read

Australian PM Anthony Albanese to embark on India visit from March 8-11

We'll strengthen security cooperation: Australian PM ahead of India visit

Australia to ramp up diplomatic ties with India, Japan in Indo-Pacific

US Prez Biden to meet PM Modi in Japan on the sidelines of G7 summit

Modi, Albanese arrive ahead of India-Australia Test match in Ahmedabad

Top headlines: Post offices can't change Rs 2,000, new Digital India Bill

LIVE: PM Modi raises issue of attacks on temple in Australia with Albanese

Sourav Ganguly will be brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism: Manik Saha

CJI condemns 'forum shopping'; here's all you need to know about it

States need to have formal policies for promotion of film tourism: Reddy

The Australian PM reiterated the Quad Summit statement and said, "Quad leaders stand together for an open, stable, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. A region where sovereignty is respected and all countries large and small benefit from a regional balance that keeps the peace. This is my 6th meeting with prime minister Modi in one year."

"My visit to India in March for the Australia India Annual Leaders' Summit focused on the key pillars of our relationship trade, investment and business cooperation, defence and security cooperation, climate and energy cooperation, and of course, people-to-people links," Albanese added.

He further stated that, in today's bilateral meeting, both the leaders further built on those pillars. They reiterated the shared ambition for an early conclusion of the Australia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement later this year.

Prime Minister Modi and PM Albanese are pleased to have just witnessed the exchange of the Australia-India Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement.

"This arrangement will promote the exchange of students, graduates, researchers and business people, expand our people-to-people ties, and enhance cooperation in preventing people," he added.

"The Task Force will comprise Australian and Indian experts in renewable hydrogen and report to the Australian Indian Ministerial Energy Dialogue on the opportunities which are there for Australia and India to cooperate in this important area of renewable hydrogen," the Australian PM said.

"Investments like the Task Force will help power our industries in the future and ensure that Australia and India meet our energy targets in the interests of both our respective countries, but also in support of the reduction of global emissions," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Australia India

First Published: May 24 2023 | 9:07 AM IST

Latest News

View More

From mangoes to luxury watches, people look to offload Rs 2,000 notes

A man holds Rs 2,000 currency notes at a bank in Kanpur, Tuesday. Photo: PTI
3 min read

Pakistan's total population attains new mark amid economic slump: Report

Pakistan
4 min read

Public investment in agri-food systems up 22% in 2022: FAO report

farmers, agriculture, economy, farming
2 min read

Gold price falls Rs 310 to Rs 61,100, silver dips Rs 500 to Rs 74,500

Gold
2 min read

Meta sells Giphy for $53mn to Shutterstock after UK blocked purchase

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Zerodha's co-founder, Nikhil Kamath is backing on domestic consumption

Nikhil Kamath
2 min read

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Bharat Jodo Yatra
2 min read

UPSC result 2022 declared: Ishita Kishore tops, females take top four spots

upsc lateral entry,civil services
3 min read

'India a bright spot for global economy', says PM Modi during Sydney event

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

'Prime Minister Modi is the boss', says Australian PM Anthony Albanese

PM Modi
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon