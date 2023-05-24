Biden getting requests for Modi's state dinner invite shows excitement: WH

President Joe Biden receiving a large number of requests to the state dinner he is hosting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows the excitement level, the White House has said.

I think that is a good thing. That shows the excitement of the prime minister being here on June 22, White House Press Secretary Karine jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference on Tuesday.

She was responding to a question on President Biden receiving a large number of requests from Indian-Americans across his administration, lawmakers and corporate sector leaders seeking an invitation to the much sought after state dinner he and First Lady Jill Biden are hosting for Modi next month.

I think that is a good thing, to get those requests. I think that is important and show why it is critical to continue growing that partnership that we have with India, Jean-Pierre said.

The president and the first lady looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi for the official state visit, which is as we announced, is going to happen on June 22nd, she said.

This will be an opportunity to reaffirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India, and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and clearly Indians together, the press secretary said.

Also Read US President Joe Biden to host PM Modi for state dinner this summer No deal has yet been reached, says Joe Biden after debt ceiling talks Indian American Richard Verma to be Dy Secy of US State Department White House state dinner draws names from fashion, business, politics President Biden offers $450 mn for clean energy projects at coal mines Bulgarian writer wins Int'l Booker Prize for darkly comic memory novel Australia will establish new Consulate General in Bengaluru, says Albanese New Jersey firm fined for discriminatory job ads seeking only Indians Pakistan's total population attains new mark amid economic slump: Report EU defence ministers fail to agree on new military aid to Ukraine amid war

That is very important to the president. The visit will also strengthen our two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and shared resolve to evaluate our strategic technology partnership, including in defense, clean energy, and space, the official added.