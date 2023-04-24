close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India logs 7,178 new coronavirus infections, active cases dip to 65,683

India has logged 7,178 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped after 69 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing amid a surge in Coronavirus cases across the globe, at Coronation Hospital, in Dehradun.

A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing amid a surge in Coronavirus cases across the globe, at Coronation Hospital, in Dehradun.

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 10:41 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has logged 7,178 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped after 69 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,345 with 16 deaths, which includes eight reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases stood at 65,683. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 9.16 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.41 per cent.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.48 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43, 01,865 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

Also Read

India logs 173 new coronavirus infections; active tally declines to 2,670

India records 188 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally drops to 2,554

India records 80 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 1,848

India reports 440 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 3,294

India logs 249 fresh Covid-19 infections, active caseload declines to 4,228

India, Guyana forming a partnership fit for contemporary era: Jaishankar

Indian not allowed to bring pregnant Sudanese wife home, cries for help

PM to take part in National Panchayati Raj Day event in Madhya Pradesh

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi to interact with sugarcane farmers

Elections can happen any time, we are prepared, says Uddhav Thackeray

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Health Ministry

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 10:41 AM IST

Latest News

View More

PM to take part in National Panchayati Raj Day event in Madhya Pradesh

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read
Premium

Sach was life: Tendulkar on field was raw emotion, a happiness pill

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar interacts with the media at an event ahead of his 50th birthday, in Mumbai.
3 min read

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi to interact with sugarcane farmers

Rahul Gandhi, congress
1 min read

IndusInd Bank to Persistent Systems: Q4 results to watch out for today

The numbers don’t look better if lenders and insurance companies are excluded from the sample
3 min read

Despite dip in sales, India's clothing market expands 15% on price hike

Textile industry, Tiruppur
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt likely to announce retail trade policy, accident insurance scheme soon

trade policy
2 min read

Amritpal Singh arrested, sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail amid tight security

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
4 min read

Centre to release new Rs 100 coin to mark 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Narendra Modi
2 min read

Bar council passes resolution against recognition to same-sex marriage

Winds of change, waves of progress
3 min read

South African cheetah, Uday, translocated to Kuno National Park dies

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon