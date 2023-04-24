Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi to interact with sugarcane farmers

On the second day of his two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will have an interaction with sugarcane farmers and youth, and later address a public meeting in the state on Monday.
At 2 pm, the former AICC president will take part in an interaction with sugarcane farmers at Ramdurg in Belagavi district.
He will then leave for Gadag to take part in 'Yuva Samvaad' (interaction with youth).
Gandhi will then be in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's neighbouring constituency of Hangal in Haveri district where he will be addressing a public meeting in the evening. Bommai is contesting from Shiggaon segment in the district.
The Congress leader will then leave for Hubballi to board a flight back to Delhi.
On arriving in Karnataka on Sunday, Gandhi had paid obeisance to 12th-century poet and social reformer Basaveshwara at his resting place in Kudala Sangama, on the occasion of his birth anniversary that is observed as 'Basava Jayanti' in the state. He then travelled to Vijayapura where he held a massive roadshow and addressed a public meeting.
Also Read
Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former Prime Ministers, Mahatma Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi to start his two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on April 16
Rahul Gandhi to address on final day of Congress' plenary session on Sunday
Don't betray India, says Anurag Thakur to Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders
People like Rahul Gandhi question Army, insult them: Anurag Thakur
Elections can happen any time, we are prepared, says Uddhav Thackeray
Top headlines: FM on Q4 growth momentum, Reliance Cap lenders meet & more
17,000 teachers recruited, 8,000 classrooms built by BJP govt: CM Bommai
TN BJP delegation meets Guv, requests enquiry into state FM's audio tape
Will take firm stand if anyone attempts to break NCP, says Sharad Pawar
Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)