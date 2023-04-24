close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi to interact with sugarcane farmers

On the second day of his two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will have an interaction with sugarcane farmers and youth, and later address a public meeting

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Rahul Gandhi, congress

Rahul Gandhi

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 9:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On the second day of his two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will have an interaction with sugarcane farmers and youth, and later address a public meeting in the state on Monday.

At 2 pm, the former AICC president will take part in an interaction with sugarcane farmers at Ramdurg in Belagavi district.

He will then leave for Gadag to take part in 'Yuva Samvaad' (interaction with youth).

Gandhi will then be in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's neighbouring constituency of Hangal in Haveri district where he will be addressing a public meeting in the evening. Bommai is contesting from Shiggaon segment in the district.

The Congress leader will then leave for Hubballi to board a flight back to Delhi.

On arriving in Karnataka on Sunday, Gandhi had paid obeisance to 12th-century poet and social reformer Basaveshwara at his resting place in Kudala Sangama, on the occasion of his birth anniversary that is observed as 'Basava Jayanti' in the state. He then travelled to Vijayapura where he held a massive roadshow and addressed a public meeting.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former Prime Ministers, Mahatma Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi to start his two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on April 16

Rahul Gandhi to address on final day of Congress' plenary session on Sunday

Don't betray India, says Anurag Thakur to Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders

People like Rahul Gandhi question Army, insult them: Anurag Thakur

Elections can happen any time, we are prepared, says Uddhav Thackeray

Top headlines: FM on Q4 growth momentum, Reliance Cap lenders meet & more

17,000 teachers recruited, 8,000 classrooms built by BJP govt: CM Bommai

TN BJP delegation meets Guv, requests enquiry into state FM's audio tape

Will take firm stand if anyone attempts to break NCP, says Sharad Pawar

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Karnataka

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 9:55 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Turkey reduced defence industry's foreign dependency in 2 decades: Erdogan

Photo: Unsplash
1 min read

413 people have died in ongoing Sudan conflict so far, informs WHO

The United States played a pivotal role in helping to create the WHO in 1948. Just over 70 years later, President Trump is withdrawing the country from the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Martial Trezzini/EPA
3 min read

Fox's settlement with Dominion unlikely to cost it $787.5 million

Fox’s shares jumped 9.9 percent to close at $27.45 on Nasdaq
4 min read

7.2 magnitude earthquake hits New Zealand, authorities asses Tsunami threat

Earthquake, quake
1 min read

Top headlines: FM on Q4 growth momentum, Reliance Cap lenders meet & more

Nirmala Sitharaman
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt likely to announce retail trade policy, accident insurance scheme soon

trade policy
2 min read

Amritpal Singh arrested, sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail amid tight security

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
4 min read

Centre to release new Rs 100 coin to mark 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Narendra Modi
2 min read

Bar council passes resolution against recognition to same-sex marriage

Winds of change, waves of progress
3 min read

South African cheetah, Uday, translocated to Kuno National Park dies

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon