close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM to take part in National Panchayati Raj Day event in Madhya Pradesh

PM Modi will participate in the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Monday and address representatives and functionaries

Press Trust of India Bhopal
Modi, PM Modi

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 9:57 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Monday and address representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions and gram sabhas across the country.

Modi will also perform the virtual 'Griha Pravesh' (ceremony performed when entering one's new house) for 4.11 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at the function to be held at the SAF ground in Rewa, an official release said.

He will inaugurate various projects worth Rs 7,853 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission. These projects will benefit 9.48 lakh families of 4,036 villages, it said.

The prime minister will also visit an exhibition showcasing development of various departments at the main venue.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh and Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste will be present on the occasion.

Modi will also inaugurate the integrated e-GramSwaraj and GeM (government e-marketplace) portal for public procurement at the panchayat level.

Also Read

India has committed over $240 bn in water sector: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Centre has sanctioned Rs 2,000 cr for Tripura under Jal Jeevan Mission: CM

110 mn rural households in India now have access to tap-water connection

REC to provide aid to MP discoms, MPPMCL, Rewa Ultra Mega Solar project

Telangana govt misappropriates panchayat funds: BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi to interact with sugarcane farmers

Elections can happen any time, we are prepared, says Uddhav Thackeray

Top headlines: FM on Q4 growth momentum, Reliance Cap lenders meet & more

17,000 teachers recruited, 8,000 classrooms built by BJP govt: CM Bommai

TN BJP delegation meets Guv, requests enquiry into state FM's audio tape

The e-GramSwaraj-GeM integration aims at enabling panchayats to market their goods and services through GeM leveraging the e-GramSwaraj platform.

The PM will also launch the 'Joint Steps towards Development' campaign with the aim of increasing people's participation in ensuring full benefits of government schemes.

The campaign, centred on inclusive development, will focus on extending benefits of various schemes to the last mile, the release said.

Modi will also hand over around 35 lakh Swamitva property cards to beneficiaries. With the handing over of these cards, about 1.25 crore property cards will be distributed under the Swamitva Yojana in the country.

He will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various railway projects worth about Rs 2,300 crore.

The projects include doubling of railway tracks, gauge conversion and electrification projects along with 100 per cent electrification of the rail network in Madhya Pradesh.

The PM also will lay the foundation of the redevelopment of Gwalior station and flag-off three trains, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 9:57 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Turkey reduced defence industry's foreign dependency in 2 decades: Erdogan

Photo: Unsplash
1 min read

413 people have died in ongoing Sudan conflict so far, informs WHO

The United States played a pivotal role in helping to create the WHO in 1948. Just over 70 years later, President Trump is withdrawing the country from the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Martial Trezzini/EPA
3 min read

Fox's settlement with Dominion unlikely to cost it $787.5 million

Fox’s shares jumped 9.9 percent to close at $27.45 on Nasdaq
4 min read

7.2 magnitude earthquake hits New Zealand, authorities asses Tsunami threat

Earthquake, quake
1 min read

Top headlines: FM on Q4 growth momentum, Reliance Cap lenders meet & more

Nirmala Sitharaman
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt likely to announce retail trade policy, accident insurance scheme soon

trade policy
2 min read

Amritpal Singh arrested, sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail amid tight security

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
4 min read

Centre to release new Rs 100 coin to mark 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Narendra Modi
2 min read

Bar council passes resolution against recognition to same-sex marriage

Winds of change, waves of progress
3 min read

South African cheetah, Uday, translocated to Kuno National Park dies

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon