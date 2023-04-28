close

India logs 7,533 new Covid-19 cases, 44 deaths in past 24 hours

India recorded 7,533 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 4.49 crore, while the active cases decreased to 53,852, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a tourist for COVID-19 testing amid surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, at the eastern entrance of the Taj Mahal, in Agra.

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a tourist for COVID-19 testing amid surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, at the eastern entrance of the Taj Mahal, in Agra.

Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 10:12 AM IST
India recorded 7,533 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 4.49 crore, while the active cases decreased to 53,852, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,468 with 44 deaths, which included 16 fatalities reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

The active cases now comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, it said.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.69 per cent, according to the data shared on the ministry's website.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,43,47,024, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

India has so far recorded a total of 4.49 crore Covid cases.

According to the ministry's website, a total of 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Coronavirus Tests

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 10:39 AM IST

