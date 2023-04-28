India recorded 7,533 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 4.49 crore, while the active cases decreased to 53,852, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,468 with 44 deaths, which included 16 fatalities reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

The active cases now comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, it said.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.69 per cent, according to the data shared on the ministry's website.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,43,47,024, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

India has so far recorded a total of 4.49 crore Covid cases.

Also Read India records 99 new Covid-19 cases, active count declines to 1,896 India reports 699 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally rises to 6,559 India logs 228 new coronavirus infections, active cases decline to 2,503 India reports 169 Covid-19 cases, one death; active tally rises to 2,257 India reports 440 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 3,294 Section 144 imposed in Assam's Dima Hasao after tripartite accord signed How can anyone be so insensitive about suicide: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Live: India logs 7,533 new Covid-19 cases, 44 deaths in past 24 hours Top headlines: I-T lens on big spenders, HBO finds home in India and more Ex-DJB officer gets vigilance notice for demolishing 15th-century monument

According to the ministry's website, a total of 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.