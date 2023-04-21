India records 11,692 new Covid-19 infections, 66,170 active cases

India has recorded 11,692 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 66,170, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,258 with 28 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.48 crore (4,48,69,684)



The active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,72,256, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read India logs 173 new coronavirus infections; active tally declines to 2,670 India records 188 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally drops to 2,554 India reports 440 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 3,294 India records 80 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 1,848 India logs 249 fresh Covid-19 infections, active caseload declines to 4,228 Jaishankar's 4-nation visit to Central and Latin America begins today Major defence collab in work to make modern equipment in India: US official PM Modi to address award ceremony at Civil Services Day event today Poonch terror attack: Names of five soldiers killed released by Indian Army India in continuous touch with Indians in Sudan, says S Jaishankar