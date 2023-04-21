close

PM Modi to address award ceremony at Civil Services Day event today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the Valedictory Session and the award ceremony of the 16th 'Civil Services Day' on Friday

ANI
Modi, PM Modi

Photo: Twitter

Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 9:20 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the Valedictory Session and the award ceremony of the 16th 'Civil Services Day' on Friday.

The event will take place at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhavan in the national capital at 11 am.

The Prime Minister will address the event at 11: 40 am. He will also interact with the civil servants on Thursday.

As per the government statement, the first address at the event will be given by Union Minister of State (MoS) Dr Jitendra Singh at 11: 10 am. It will be followed by the presentation of awards by the Prime Minister at 11:25 am.

'Civil Services Day' is observed on April 21 every year to acknowledge the work of all the officers engaged in different public service departments in the country.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement, PM Modi has constantly appreciated the contribution of civil servants towards nation-building and enthused them to work even harder. The programme will serve as an apt platform for the Prime Minister to motivate and inspire civil servants across the country so that they may keep serving the nation with the same zeal.

During the event, PM Modi will confer the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration as well. These have been instituted with a view to recognize the extraordinary and innovative work done by districts and organizations of the central and State governments for the welfare of common citizens.

Exemplary work done in four identified priority programmes will be given awards: Promoting Swachh Jal through Har Ghar Jal Yojana; Promoting Swasth Bharat through Health & Wellness Centres; Promoting quality education with an equitable and inclusive classroom environment through Samagra Shiksha; Holistic Development through Aspirational District Programme - overall progress with special focus on saturation approach.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 9:20 AM IST

