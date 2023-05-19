India records 865 new Covid-19 infections, cases in country dip to 9,092

India has recorded 865 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 9,092 from 10,179, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The death toll has increased to 5,31,818 with four deaths which includes one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,84,923)
The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to
4,44,44,013 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
