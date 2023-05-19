

The temperature remains at a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius and a minimum 24.4 degrees Celsius on Friday. The humidity levels, however, dropped to 57 per cent humidity compared to Thursday’s 75 per cent. All signs of this week’s unexpected rain evaporated in Delhi as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported clear skies and strong surface winds.



The air quality has remained in the ‘moderate’ category. As of 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 167. Under this category, CPCB chart states that people with asthma, lungs, and heart disease may experience breathing discomfort. This sunny weather with partly cloudy skies is likely to continue over the weekend with light predictions of rain early next week.



No significant heat waves were observed yesterday, however, heat wave conditions will continue to persist in isolated regions of Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh over the weekend. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Also Read Cool morning in Delhi, but temp expected to rise to 40 degrees Celsius Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops IMF raises Asia's growth forecast to 4.6%; India, China to be key drivers Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto IndiGo reinstates cabin crew bonus after 2nd consecutive profitable quarter BSF seizes gold worth Rs 86 lakh at Indo-Bangladesh border in WB's Nadia India, US discuss jet engines, long-range artillery ahead of Modi's visit Top Headlines: Govt asks P&W to supply engines, stricter Sebi norms & more LIVE: Tsunami alert for Vanuatu after 7.7 magnitude quake jolts far Pacific