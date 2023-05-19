close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi to expect a dry morning as humidity levels drop to 57%, says IMD

Air quality continues to remain at moderate levels, with temperatures expected to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next two days

BS Web Team New Delhi
Temperatures have continued to soar in many parts of India, prompting the weather department to issue heat-wave warnings. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Temperatures rise (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 10:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

All signs of this week’s unexpected rain evaporated in Delhi as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported clear skies and strong surface winds.
The temperature remains at a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius and a minimum 24.4 degrees Celsius on Friday. The humidity levels, however, dropped to 57 per cent humidity compared to Thursday’s 75 per cent.

This sunny weather with partly cloudy skies is likely to continue over the weekend with light predictions of rain early next week.
The air quality has remained in the ‘moderate’ category. As of 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 167. Under this category, CPCB chart states that people with asthma, lungs, and heart disease may experience breathing discomfort.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
No significant heat waves were observed yesterday, however, heat wave conditions will continue to persist in isolated regions of Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh over the weekend.

Also Read

Cool morning in Delhi, but temp expected to rise to 40 degrees Celsius

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

IMF raises Asia's growth forecast to 4.6%; India, China to be key drivers

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

IndiGo reinstates cabin crew bonus after 2nd consecutive profitable quarter

BSF seizes gold worth Rs 86 lakh at Indo-Bangladesh border in WB's Nadia

India, US discuss jet engines, long-range artillery ahead of Modi's visit

Top Headlines: Govt asks P&W to supply engines, stricter Sebi norms & more

LIVE: Tsunami alert for Vanuatu after 7.7 magnitude quake jolts far Pacific


The northeast continues to face heavy rainfall. Mainly Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura today, while Assam and Meghalaya can expect this to continue throughout the weekend.
IMD also warns for thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds at the speed of speed 40-50 kmph over Gangetic West and 30-40 kmph at isolated places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

 
Topics : BS Web Reports IMD IMD weather forecast weather forecast Indian weather Delhi air quality Air quality

First Published: May 19 2023 | 10:11 AM IST

Latest News

View More

G7 stance on China complicated by economic ties, global cooperation

G7 nations, G7
6 min read

G7 leaders ready to pile fresh sanctions on Russia over Ukraine war

G7 nations, G7
7 min read

Twitter accuses Microsoft of data misuse, foreshadowing a fight over AI

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Adani woos bankers: Invites them for a trip to restore confidence

Adani
2 min read

AWS to invest Rs 1.05 trillion to boost cloud infrastructure in India

AWS
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Credit card
4 min read

Govt plans to set up 8 new cities in country to ease population burden

India, India population
2 min read

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

kiren rijiju
2 min read

India, UK struggling to make progress in free trade talks: Report

FTA, Free Trade Agreement, Trade Ties, Deals, Partnership
4 min read

SC stays West Bengal government's order banning film 'The Kerala Story'

The kerala story
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon