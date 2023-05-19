All signs of this week’s unexpected rain evaporated in Delhi as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported clear skies and strong surface winds.
The temperature remains at a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius and a minimum 24.4 degrees Celsius on Friday. The humidity levels, however, dropped to 57 per cent humidity compared to Thursday’s 75 per cent.
This sunny weather with partly cloudy skies is likely to continue over the weekend with light predictions of rain early next week.
The air quality has remained in the ‘moderate’ category. As of 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 167. Under this category, CPCB chart states that people with asthma, lungs, and heart disease may experience breathing discomfort.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
No significant heat waves were observed yesterday, however, heat wave conditions will continue to persist in isolated regions of Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh over the weekend.
The northeast continues to face heavy rainfall. Mainly Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura today, while Assam and Meghalaya can expect this to continue throughout the weekend.
IMD also warns for thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds at the speed of speed 40-50 kmph over Gangetic West and 30-40 kmph at isolated places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar.