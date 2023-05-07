close

India regains top spot in Sri Lanka's inbound tourism market

India regained the top inbound market for Sri Lanka's tourism market after six months as about 20,000 Indian tourists arrived in the island nation in April this year

Press Trust of India Colombo
Sri lanka central bank

Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 1:38 PM IST
India regained the top inbound market for Sri Lanka's tourism market after six months as about 20,000 Indian tourists arrived in the island nation in April this year.

Tourism Authority figures showed that 19,915 Indians had visited the island in April over 14,656 Russian tourist arrivals.

Russians remained the top inbound market from October last year to March this year.

India enjoyed a 19 per cent market share in April followed by 14 per cent from Russia and 8 per cent from the UK.

In April, the arrivals topped 100,000 for the fourth consecutive time since 2019.

Tourist arrivals to the island had slumped since the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that left 270 persons, including 11 Indians, dead and over 500 injured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : sri lanka tourism

First Published: May 07 2023 | 2:40 PM IST

India regains top spot in Sri Lanka's inbound tourism market

Sri lanka central bank
1 min read

Expect sideways movement in market with focus on Smallcap and midcap space

markets
6 min read

Irdai proposes to tighten norms for media campaigns by insurance cos

Irdai in talks with insurance firms hit by govt's mega PSB merger drive
2 min read

Will be compliant with the new data protection laws: Truecaller CEO

Truecaller
4 min read

AC sales dip 15% in April as temperature falls; expected to recover in May

Cool stocks to beat the sizzling heat this summer
3 min read

