Massive fire engulfs four shops in Malappuram, Rs 4 crore loss estimated

A massive fire engulfed a building at Kakkad near here on Sunday morning gutting at least four shops in quick succession, police said

Press Trust of India Malappuram
Photo: ANI/Twitter

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 1:10 PM IST
A massive fire engulfed a building at Kakkad near here on Sunday morning gutting at least four shops in quick succession, police said.

A tyre shop, a paint shop, a vehicle accessories shop and a spare parts shop got completely burnt down in the fire which broke out at around 5 AM on Sunday morning.

"As per the preliminary reports, a loss of Rs four crore is expected," police told PTI.

According to the complaint, the fire began from the back area of one of the shops, where an electric scooter was kept.

Police said six fire engines were rushed to the spot to contain the fire.

A few nearby buildings also suffered minor damage in the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : fire south india

First Published: May 07 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

