Massive fire engulfs four shops in Malappuram, Rs 4 crore loss estimated

A massive fire engulfed a building at Kakkad near here on Sunday morning gutting at least four shops in quick succession, police said.

A tyre shop, a paint shop, a vehicle accessories shop and a spare parts shop got completely burnt down in the fire which broke out at around 5 AM on Sunday morning.

"As per the preliminary reports, a loss of Rs four crore is expected," police told PTI.

According to the complaint, the fire began from the back area of one of the shops, where an electric scooter was kept.

Police said six fire engines were rushed to the spot to contain the fire.

A few nearby buildings also suffered minor damage in the incident.

