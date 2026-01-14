India registers new cow breed that gives 11-19 kgs per day milk yield

‘Karan Fries’, the name might sound unfamiliar.

But for animal breeders and agriculturists, this name could be the next big thing to happen to Indian dairying.

Karan Fries is a synthetic cow breed developed by NDRI Karnal by cross-breeding Holstein Friesian — a globally known breed recognised for its superior yields — and India’s Tharparkar cows, an indigenous zebu breed known for its sturdy and hardy nature.

Karan Fries cows yield an average of 3,550 kg of milk per lactation (around 10 months, around 11.63 kgs/day), with top performers producing 5,851 kg in 305 days (around 19.1 kgs per day) and a peak yield of 46.5 kg per day, signifying remarkable genetic potential under Indian management systems.

India’s indigenous breeds have an average yield of 3–4 kg per day, while in exotic breeds it goes up to 8.12-9 kgs per day. Indigenous breeds typically yield 1,000–2,000 kg of milk per lactation.

This breed, along with another high-yielding synthetic cow breed, ‘Vrindavani’, and 16 other livestock and poultry breeds — taking the country’s total registered livestock and poultry breeds to 246 — were on Wednesday presented registration certificates by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at an event organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research–National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (ICAR-NBAGR).

Among the 16 newly registered breeds, 14 are indigenous and include Medini and Rohikhandi cattle from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, Melghati buffalo from Maharashtra, goats such as Palamu (Jharkhand) and Udaipuri (Uttarakhand), and mithun such as Nagami from Nagaland.

The list also features poultry and waterfowl varieties: Mala chicken (Jharkhand), Kodo duck (Jharkhand), Kudu duck (Odisha), Kuttanad duck (Kerala), Manipuri duck (Manipur), Nagi duck (Assam), and Rajdigheli geese (Assam), as well as a synthetic sheep breed, Avishaan, from Rajasthan.

With these additions, India now has 242 indigenous and four synthetic registered breeds.

While Karan Fries, developed by the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) in Karnal, Haryana, is a cross between indigenous Tharparkar cows and Holstein Friesian bulls, Vrindavani — developed by ICAR–Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh — is a blend of exotic breeds such as Holstein Friesian, Brown Swiss and Jersey with the indigenous Hariana cattle.

“After several generations of inter se breeding, the population of Karan Fries has now stabilised, combining the productivity of Holstein Friesian cows with the resilience of Tharparkar cows,” a statement from NDRI Karnal said.

“Over four decades of dedicated breeding research and scientific innovation by ICAR–NDRI scientists have culminated in the development of a superior dairy germplasm — the Karan Fries breed — characterised by a black-and-white coat colour, absence of hump, and excellent adaptability to hot, humid subtropical conditions,” Dr Dheer Singh, director, ICAR-NDRI, said in the statement.

He said the milk production potential of Karan Fries is twice that of most indigenous cattle breeds in the country.

Dr Vikas Vohra, head of the Animal Genetics and Breeding Division at NDRI, said that under continuous genetic monitoring and scientific selection carried out by the division, the Karan Fries population has achieved stability and uniformity in production traits.

This means the breed has been genetically stabilised to overcome the F1 breeding problem in males, and the cow breed is now adapted to India’s agro-climatic conditions and can act as a foundation stock for cross-bred cattle improvement in the country.

At present, Karan Fries animals are being distributed across the districts of Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Kaithal, Jind and Yamuna Nagar in Haryana.