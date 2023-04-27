close

India reports 9,355 new Covid-19 cases, active infections at 57,410

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 4.08 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 5.36 per cent. The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.49 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 9:42 AM IST
India has logged 9,355 fresh coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 57,410, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,424 with 26 deaths, which includes six fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 4.08 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 5.36 per cent. The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.49 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,43,35,977. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus India Coronavirus Tests

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 10:47 AM IST

