close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

My heart goes out to those affected: Abhinav Bindra on Wrestlers' protest

"As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets," he said

ANI Others
Olympic medallist Abhinav Bindra

Olympic medallist Abhinav Bindra

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 9:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's first individual Olympic gold medal-winning shooter and member of the Olympics Athletes Commission, Abhinav Bindra has expressed support for Indian wrestlers who are protesting at Jantar Mantar in the national capital against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

Ace Indian grapplers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many other wrestlers are involved in the protest against the WFI chief.

Abhinav Bindra supported the wrestlers in their protest with a poignant tweet on Wednesday.

 

"As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration," Bindra tweeted.

"My heart goes out to all those who have been affected. We must ensure that this issue is handled properly, with the athletes' concerns heard and addressed fairly and independently. This incident highlights the crucial need for a proper safeguarding mechanism that can prevent harassment and ensure justice for those affected. We must work towards creating a safe and secure environment for all athletes to thrive in," he added.

Also Read

All political parties can join, say wrestlers seeking action on WFI chief

WFI row a wake-up call for sports bodies to prioritise women safety

Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know

Who is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the WFI chief in the eye of the storm?

Delhi Police takes cognizance of wrestlers' complaints against WFI chief

India-US relationship will continue to grow: US Democratic leader

US working on jet engine deal with India before PM Modi's visit: Ro Khanna

Abolish veto rights or give them to new permanent members in UNSC: India

Challenges of digital divide, infra still persist: J-K LG Manoj Sinha

BBC docu: Debarred PhD scholar urges Delhi HC to allow thesis submission

Over the previous four days, the wrestlers have slept and trained at the protest location.

On Wednesday, grapplers held a candle march at Jantar Mantar in the national capital as they continue their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. Vinesh Phoghat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik were present in the candle march.

While talking to the media, Sakshi Malik said, "We urge PM Modi to listen to our Mann Ki Baat. Even Smriti Irani ji is not listening to us. We are trying to show them the light through this candle march," said Sakshee to the media.

The wrestler said that no FIR had been filed after the wrestlers registered a complaint against the WFI and its chief on Friday.

"We trust Supreme Court that it will give us justice," said Sakshi Malik.

Delhi Police on Wednesday submitted before the Supreme Court that a preliminary inquiry would be needed before lodging an FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. Delhi Police apprised the court that the police felt that there were some issues that needed preliminary inquiry. However, Delhi Police clarified that it has no hesitation to lodge FIR immediately if the court orders.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the matter is scheduled to be heard on Friday and the bench will look at the entire material. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued notice to Delhi Police on the wrestler's plea seeking an urgent hearing on a petition seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan.

The court noted that there are serious allegations in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Abhinav Bindra WFI Sexual harassment case

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 10:33 AM IST

Latest News

View More

India-US relationship will continue to grow: US Democratic leader

US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries
2 min read

US working on jet engine deal with India before PM Modi's visit: Ro Khanna

Ro Khanna, a US lawmaker of Indian descent
2 min read

Challenges of digital divide, infra still persist: J-K LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
2 min read

BBC docu: Debarred PhD scholar urges Delhi HC to allow thesis submission

Delhi high court
4 min read

Cong has failed to deliver its promises made to people: Rajasthan BJP chief

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Power Ministry asks states to withdraw any tax on generation of electricity

electricity, power grid
3 min read

Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy 2023: Mansukh Mandaviya

mandaviya, Mansukh mandaviya
2 min read

Ayurveda practitioners not entitled to same pay as MBBS doctors, says SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon