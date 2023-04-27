close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India-US relationship will continue to grow: US Democratic leader

"The relationship between the United States and India is an important one now and will continue to grow in importance because of our shared democratic values," he said

Press Trust of India Washington
US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries

US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 8:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The relationship between the US and India will continue to grow in importance because of the shared democratic values and shared strategic interests, particularly in the resource-rich Indo-Pacific region, a top Democratic leader in the US Congress has said.

India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the region.

The relationship between the United States and India is an important one now and will continue to grow in importance because of our shared democratic values. India being the largest democracy in the world, our shared democratic values, and our shared strategic interests, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told a gathering of eminent Indian Americans at the US Capitol during the India-US Summit organised on Wednesday by Congressman Ro Khanna in his capacity as Co-Chair of the Congressional India Caucus.

Your presence here today is so important. The Indian-American community matters. The caucus that role leads matters. Your voice matters. The values that you have brought to Capitol Hill matter. You have my commitment that I will continue to work closely with Roe (Khanna) and with (Congressman) Raja (Krishnamoorthi) and the (Congressional India) caucus, to make sure that we can strengthen the relationship between the United States and India to tackle some of the geopolitical challenges that we face in a cooperative, robust way, Jefferies added.

Also Read

US working on jet engine deal with India before PM Modi's visit: Ro Khanna

Jefferies rejigs India model portfolio; Zomato, Bharti Airtel off menu

Indo-US strategic allies hold up Sri Lanka's struggling politics, economy

India, US facing same security challenge from China: Pacom Commander

IMF sees India as 'bright spot' in global economy, says PM Modi at MP GIS

US working on jet engine deal with India before PM Modi's visit: Ro Khanna

Abolish veto rights or give them to new permanent members in UNSC: India

Challenges of digital divide, infra still persist: J-K LG Manoj Sinha

BBC docu: Debarred PhD scholar urges Delhi HC to allow thesis submission

Cong has failed to deliver its promises made to people: Rajasthan BJP chief

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US India relations United States US Democratic Party Convention

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 10:25 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Protection of intellectual property rights: US retains India on watchlist

United States Trade Representative
2 min read

RBI removes restrictions on individuals from opening interest-earning FCAs

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group denies picking up stake in MG Motors, BYD Group

jsw
2 min read

India's anti-trust law raises penalty, seeks deposit before appeal

Parliament
3 min read

Appeals court rejects Donald Trump effort to block Pence testimony

Donald Trump
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Power Ministry asks states to withdraw any tax on generation of electricity

electricity, power grid
3 min read

Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy 2023: Mansukh Mandaviya

mandaviya, Mansukh mandaviya
2 min read

Ayurveda practitioners not entitled to same pay as MBBS doctors, says SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon